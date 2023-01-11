Liza Koshy Shows Off Lacy Thong in Risky Fashion Look at 2023 Golden Globes

Liza Koshy is working it at the 80th annual Golden Globes.

The YouTuber rocked a Morphew Atelier ensemble at the Jan. 10 awards show, hitting the red carpet with a sleek hairstyle, teardrop earrings and a statement beaded necklace that covered her neck. Her gown was a lacy black number, which was styled with black rhinestones at the bodice and a layered skirt.

However, the real scene-stealer was the cheeky whale tail she showed off in the back—which featured a flash of her black underwear. (See every star at the 2023 Golden Globes here.)

Liza's arrival at the 2023 Golden Globes red carpet comes as she's readying herself for a big year with the release of her upcoming movie, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts. She'll voice transformer Acree in the film, which is scheduled to hit theaters on June 9.