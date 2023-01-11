Pregnant Hilary Swank Makes a Million Dollar Appearance on 2023 Golden Globes Red Carpet

Watch : Golden Globes 2023: Ana De Armas, Billy Porter & More to Present

This Hilary Swank appearance is worth a million dollars, baby.

The Fatale actress—who is expecting twins with her husband of four years, Philip Schneider—arrived at the 2023 Golden Globes on Jan. 10 in a stunning green gown with black cape detailing. In a perfect moment, she shared a kiss with Philip on the red carpet.

Hilary is up for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series-Drama for her portrayal of journalist Eileen Fitzgerald in ABC's Alaska Daily, which follows Eileen as she investigates reports of missing and murdered Indigenous women in Alaska. She will face off against Emma D'Arcy (House of the Dragon), Laura Linney (Ozark), Imelda Staunton (The Crown) and Zendaya (Euphoria) in the category.

Upon being nominated, Hilary—who previously took home a Golden Globe for Million Dollar Baby and Boys Don't Cry—said she was "grateful" to be recognized once again.

"Just catching up (which is quite common nowadays with being pregnant with twins and working full-time on a TV show)," Hilary said Dec. 13 on Instagram, "but wanted to quickly jump on to say what an INCREDIBLE HONOR it is to be nominated for a Golden Globe for my performance on Alaska Daily, a show that exposes the horrific ongoing Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women Crisis in Alaska."