Margot Robbie Channels Her Inner Barbie on the 2023 Golden Globes Red Carpet

Nominated for Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy, Margot Robbie drew inspiration from her upcoming role as Barbie for her 2023 Golden Globes red carpet look. See her pink ensemble.

Margot Robbie is ready to party.

The Barbie star may play an aspiring actress in the film Babylon, but she looked like a true Hollywood legend in her seemingly Barbie-inspired 2023 Golden Globes red carpet ensemble at The Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on Jan. 10.

The 32-year-old—who is nominated at this year's ceremony for Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy—walked the carpet in a gorgeous custom light pink dress by Chanel, featuring stripes and a sparkling silver broach on the gown's neckline.

Styled by Kate Young, Margot highlighted her natural beauty with a sweet and simple look, and completed the ensemble but wearing her hair down in soft waves. (See every star on the red carpet here.)

Margot's most recent Golden Globes nomination marks her second in the Best Actress category, having previously been nominated for her role as Olympic figure skater Tonya Harding in 2017's I, Tonya. She was also nominated for Best Supporting Actress in 2020 for her role as Kayla Pospisil in 2019's Bombshell

