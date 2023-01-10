Prepare For Mascara Tears Because Lauren Conrad Is Shutting Down Her Lifestyle Blog

Lauren Conrad is not going back to the beginning.
The Hills alum announced on Jan. 10 that she's officially shutting down her eponymous lifestyle website after 12 years.
"It's been a tough decision, but it's time to say goodbye to the blog," a message read. "Back in 2011, when blogs were in their early years, I decided to start a lifestyle site to share my love of cooking, crafting, fashion, beauty, and décor."
In addition to offering her tricks of the trade, Lauren explained that her blog was also a space for her to connect with her readers on a personal level. But as for why she decided to close this chapter? Well, put simply, she has other passions and priorities.
"The truth is that being a designer has always been my first love," the 36-year-old noted. "And as that business has grown for me over the years, I've had less time to devote to this blog."
Plus, Lauren—who shares sons Liam James, 5, and Charlie Wolf, 3, with husband William Tell—stressed that she values having a healthy work-life balance.
"When I'm not designing for LC Lauren Conrad and Little Co.," she continued. "I prefer to spend most of my free time with my husband and kids."
But when one door closes, another opens—at least that's how the Laguna Beach alum is viewing the ending of this era.
"There are still plenty of ways to keep up with my current projects," she said. "The Editorial archives will be here for you, so you can still access your favorite recipes, DIY tutorials, and more."
Last March, Lauren shared insight into why she's not afraid to step away from the things that are no longer serving her.
"There's a lot of value in saying no to opportunities that don't make sense for you," she exclusively told E! News. "Being very thoughtful with your choices and the opportunities that you do take on is really important. You want to feel good about what you create."
She added, "I've learned to recognize when my plate is full and it's not productive to keep piling on. In order for me to have a good balance and not be too stressed out and have enough time to be with my family, I only take opportunities that I'm really excited about."