Buffalo Bills’ Damar Hamlin Released from Cincinnati Hospital After Suffering Cardiac Arrest

Watch : Damar Hamlin Cheers on Buffalo Bills Teammates from Hospital

Damar Hamlin is back where he belongs.

The Buffalo Bills safety was moved from the University of Cincinnati Medical Center's ICU to New York's Buffalo General Hospital amid his recovery from a cardiac arrest.

"Grateful for the awesome care I received at UCMC," the 24-year-old tweeted Jan. 9. "Happy to be back in Buffalo. The docs and nurses at Buffalo General have already made me feel at home!"

Indeed, it's not just the hospital that's making him feel loved. During NFL games on Jan. 8, players and fans gathered to show their support for Damar, with some sporting his no. 3 jersey, while others took a knee at the 30 yard line.

"Watching the world come together around me on Sunday was truly an amazing feeling," he tweeted. "The same love you all have shown me is the same love that I plan to put back into the world n more. Bigger than football!"