Buffalo Bills’ Damar Hamlin Released from Cincinnati Hospital After Suffering Cardiac Arrest

Damar Hamlin is back where he belongs.
The Buffalo Bills safety was moved from the University of Cincinnati Medical Center's ICU to New York's Buffalo General Hospital amid his recovery from a cardiac arrest.
"Grateful for the awesome care I received at UCMC," the 24-year-old tweeted Jan. 9. "Happy to be back in Buffalo. The docs and nurses at Buffalo General have already made me feel at home!"
Indeed, it's not just the hospital that's making him feel loved. During NFL games on Jan. 8, players and fans gathered to show their support for Damar, with some sporting his no. 3 jersey, while others took a knee at the 30 yard line.
"Watching the world come together around me on Sunday was truly an amazing feeling," he tweeted. "The same love you all have shown me is the same love that I plan to put back into the world n more. Bigger than football!"
On Jan. 2, Damar collapsed after tackling Cincinnati Bengals receiver Tee Higgins during the game's first quarter. Medical professionals administered CPR for more than 10 minutes, while his distraught teammates stood closely by. Afterward, Damar was transported to the hospital in critical condition, and officials suspended the game.
After being put on a ventilator, he began to show significant progress, with doctors noting his neurological activity was intact and he was able to follow small commands. Four days after the incident, he was even able to FaceTime with his teammates.
On Jan. 7, he returned to Instagram with a message for his millions of supporters. "When you put real love out into the world it comes back to you 3x's as much," he wrote. "The Love has been overwhelming, but I'm thankful for every single person that prayed for me and reached out. We brung the world back together behind this. If you know me you know this only gone make me stronger. On a long road keep praying for me!"