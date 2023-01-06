Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin Speaks to Teammates For First Time Since Cardiac Arrest

Damar Hamlin has reunited with his teammates.
One day after doctors confirmed that the Buffalo Bills safety, who was hospitalized after going into cardiac arrest during a game on Jan. 2, was awake, the organization shared that the 24-year-old spoke with teammates during a team meeting.
"Damar Hamlin FaceTimed into our team meeting today to talk to players and coaches," The Buffalo Bills tweeted Jan. 6. "What he said to the team: 'Love you boys.'"
Their news of the virtual reunion cam just after the team shared an update on Damar, who remains the ICU at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, as he continues his road to recovery.
"Per the physicians at UCMC, Damar's breathing tube was removed overnight," they wrote. "He continues to progress remarkably in his recovery. His neurologic function remains intact and he has been able to talk to his family and care team."
Dr. Timothy Pritts, the division chief of general surgery at University of Cincinnati Medical Center, detailed Damar's health status in a press conference on Jan. 5.
"As of this morning, he is beginning to awaken and it appears that his neurological condition and function is intact," he shared, per USA Today. "We are proud to report that, very happy for him and for his family and for the Buffalo Bills organization, that he is making improvement. He continues to be critically ill and continues to undergo intensive care in our surgical and trauma ICU."
Dr. Pritts added, "He's being cared for by ICU neurocritical care teams, trauma surgery and a cardiology team, as well as our expert nurses and respiratory therapists."
Damar collapsed shortly after tackling Bengals receiver Tee Higgins during the first quarter of the Jan. 2 game. On-site medical professionals then rushed to administer CPR for more than 10 minutes as the players watched.
"He was then transported to a local hospital where he is in critical condition," NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a Jan. 2 statement, noting the then-suspended game would be postponed (it has since been canceled)."Our thoughts are with Damar and the Buffalo Bills. We will provide more information as it becomes available."