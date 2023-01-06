Jessie J Is Pregnant One Year After Suffering Miscarriage

There's no tag on this priceless news: Jessie J is pregnant.

On Jan. 6, she singer shared a video montage showing a positive pregnancy test, a sonogram and images of her growing baby bump. As she captioned the Instagram, "I am so happy and terrified to finally share this…"

"Please be gentle with me," the 34-year-old continued, "Honestly, ya girl just wants to ugly cry in public in a catsuit eating a chocolate covered pickle with no questions asked."

Fans and friends flooded the post's comments with congratulatory messages, including Ruby Rose who wrote, "When you told me - in my heart I'd hearts I felt the most gratitude.. you deserve this beyond belief xxx."

Kelly Rowland added, "AHHHHHHHHH SCREAMING CONGRATULATIONS TO YOU!!" while Lashana Lynch commented, "The BIGGEST congratulations, Jessie! So damn happy for you!"

Back in November 2021, Jessie shared she had suffered a miscarriage.