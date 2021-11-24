Black FridayBachelor NationKardashiansShop With E!PhotosVideosNewsletters

Jessie J Suffers Miscarriage After Deciding to "Have a Baby on My Own"

In a personal Instagram post, Jessie J revealed that she suffered a miscarriage ahead of her L.A. concert and explained why she still planned to perform.

Jessie J is in mourning after experiencing a miscarriage. 

Just hours before she was set to take the stage for a special Los Angeles concert on Nov. 24, the singer went on Instagram to share a personal announcement.

"Yesterday morning I was laughing with a friend saying ‘seriously though how am I going to get through my gig in LA tomorrow night without telling the whole audience I am pregnant,'" she wrote. "By yesterday afternoon I was dreading the thought of getting through the gig without breaking down…"

She shared that, "after going for my 3rd scan and being told there was no longer a heartbeat...I feel like I have no control of my emotions. I may regret posting this. I may not. I actually don't know."

According to the Grammy nominee, sharing the news on social media "feels safer" than trying to explain it onstage during a performance.

As for why she chose to go public at all, Jessie J said she realized that she is not alone in her experience.

"I decided to have a baby on my own. Because it's all I've ever wanted and life is short," she wrote. "To get pregnant was a miracle in itself and an experience I will never forget and I know I will have again." 

She added, "I'm still in shock, the sadness is overwhelming. But I know I am strong, and I know I will be ok. I also know millions of women all over the world have felt this pain and way worse. I feel connected to those of you I know and those of you I don't."

The singer, known for hits like "Domino" and "Price Tag," is scheduled to perform at the Hotel Café on Nov. 24, Dec. 1, Dec. 15 and Dec. 22.

Through all of her grief, Jessie J knows that the show must go on "not because I'm avoiding the grief or the process, but because I know singing tonight will help me."

"I have done 2 shows in 2 years and my soul needs it. Even more today," she wrote. "I know some people will be thinking she should just cancel it. But in this moment I have clarity on one thing. I started singing when I was young for joy, to fill my soul and self love therapy, that hasn't ever changed and I have to process this my way." 

