The White Lotus’ Alexandra Daddario Reflects on Meeting “Wonderful” Husband Andrew Form

Alexandra Daddario's first date with Andrew Form was pure magic.
In a preview for an upcoming interview with Sunday Today, the Mayfair Witches star reflected on her and her producer husband's love story, remarking that their first date "sounds like a Nora Ephron movie."
"We did actually have our first date right next door at the Greenwich Hotel and totally locked down for COVID," Alexandra told Willie Geist in the preview clip. "I think we were the only people. And then on our second date, we did the same thing at the hotel because there was nowhere to go. And we just took over the Greenwich Hotel."
The 36-year-old, who married Andrew, 53, in June 2022, also touched upon her new life as a wife and stepmom to Andrew's two kids Julian, 9, and Rowan, 6—whom he shares with ex-wife Jordana Brewster—sharing that it was a role she had been excited to take on since childhood.
"I've always wanted to be a mom and be married," she explained. "I think from when I was young, I've never been scared of monogamy or settling down or anything like that."
This isn't the first time White Lotus star has spoken about her and Andrew's rom-com-esque meeting amid the pandemic.
"I was waiting for my co-op to approve me so I was sleeping on an acquaintance's couch and would take frequent walks," Alexandra told Vogue in an article published June 30. "He was also on a walk, and we passed each other downtown. He turned back and said ‘hi' just as I was turning around to glance back at him. I laughed and said ‘hi,' and then we both laughed about how we were the only two people on what is normally an incredibly busy street, and he asked if he could take me to dinner."
In an exclusive interview with E! News in Feb. 2021, Alexandra shared the way she and Andrew are able to balance each other out.
"He brings me peace during all the chaos, and hopefully it's the other way around," she noted. "That's what he said, so I'm trusting him on that!"