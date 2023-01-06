The MixtapE! Presents Shania Twain, Quavo and More New Music Musts

New music Fridays are a thrilling, yet daunting prospect for any music lover.
It's essentially a weekly holiday where fan-favorite artists and fresh faces alike drop their latest offerings for all the world to hear, flooding streaming services and digital retailers with an onslaught of aural goodies. But who has the time to sit there and listen to everything before updating their playlists? There's just too much good stuff! (And, if we're being honest, usually a few stinkers, too.)
As it turns out, we do. Welcome to The MixtapE!
Quavo is paying tribute to Migos' Takeoff through his music.
More than two months after his nephew was shot and killed at age 28, Quavo released "Without You," a personal track detailing his feelings of missing a loved one.
"Tears rollin' down my eyes / Can't tell you how many times I cried," Quavo sings in the opening verse. "Days ain't the same without you / I don't know if I'm the same without you."
While Quavo's new music will leave a lasting impression on the heart, other artists are kicking off 2023 on a lighter note. Keep scrolling to see all of our music picks for the first full weekend of the year.
Shania Twain—"Giddy Up!"
Add a little pep to your step with the country singer's brand-new single from her upcoming album Queen of Me. "The saying 'Let's Go Girls!' is such a wonderfully uplifting sentiment now, but it's just something I said during the recording in the studio and I guess that's the same for 'Giddy Up!'" Shania said. "I want to set a celebratory tone and 'Giddy Up!' is a way to call to the audience and say, 'Let's get ready for some fun!'"
Quavo—"Without You"
While the rapper sings about missing the late Takeoff in his new single, Quavo also takes time to look back on the memories they created together. "I miss just how you smile at me / Unc and Phew until infinity," Quavo sings while referencing the duo's musical moniker used after they parted ways with Offset. "I wish I had a time machine / So you can take a ride with me / Wrap my arms around and hold you tight / So you can never say goodbye to me."
Tyler Hubbard—"Me For Me"
As excitement continues to grow for Tyler's debut solo album, the Florida Georgia Line member released a new song co-written with his friends Russell Dickerson and Thomas Rhett. "We set aside a few hours and just thought we'd see what happens," Tyler said. "We ended up writing ‘Me For Me,' which quickly became one of my favorites because it really felt personal and real. I love when an unexpected song falls out of thin air, especially with two of your best buds."
Juliana Tucker—"The Great Indoors"
The emerging pop singer chose a personal ballad filled with thought-provoking and playful lyrics as a tease to her debut EP. "When I'm alone it hits just right / I'm finding what I like," she sings. "With the rain comes sunshine / When I'm in here I come alive."
YoungBoy Never Broke Again—"Groovy"
If there's one track you listen to from the rapper's new album, I Rest My Case, make sure it's "Groovy." You'll quickly discover the track lives up to its title with a wavy beat and melodic keys as he promises, "Ain't never met a slime like this before."
Brandon Ratcliff—"Where I'm Coming From"
In his new song, Brandon showcases his Louisiana hometown and the bluegrass music his mother Suzanne Cox loved creating in the Grammy-winning group, The Cox Family. "I hope this record feels like a friendly handshake that says, ‘Hey I'm Brandon Ratcliff,'" he said. "I want people to see themselves in these songs and in the questions that I ask myself and the things I struggle with. This is just the beginning of our reflections and growth together."
Happy listening!