Sadie Sink Admits Stranger Things Coming to an End Is "Scary and Sad"

Watch : Stranger Things' David Harbour "Knows Everything" About Final Season

Unfortunately, you can't keep running forever.

Despite being one of Netflix's most popular series since its debut in 2016, Stranger Things will indeed be coming to an end with the conclusion of the much-anticipated fifth season—and nobody knows that fact better than the cast and crew.

Sadie Sink stopped by Today on Jan. 4 to discuss her film work in the critically acclaimed movie, The Whale, opposite Brendan Fraser. But naturally, the conversation also touched upon her fan-favorite character Max Mayfield in The Duffer Brothers' sci-fi horror hit.

According to the 20-year-old, she and her castmates—including fellow former child stars Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin and Noah Schnapp—are not looking forward to saying goodbye to Hawkins, Ind. and, of course, each other.

"It's going to be awful. It's going to be horrible," Sink lamented. "These kids, this entire cast and crew, this is like...I mean, it's family."