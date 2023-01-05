Shop 13 Fashion Trends That Will Be Big in 2023

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
It seems like an impossible task to keep up with trends these days, thanks to the ever-changing aesthetics and microtrends on social media. Luckily, E! has kept up with the biggest trends from the spring and summer 2023 runways, and we've rounded up 13 of our favorite looks that are predicted to be big this year.
While 2022 had some of the coolest fashion breakthroughs, we're only taking those looks to more fashionable heights in the new year, and adding some fresh and exciting silhouettes along the way. The runways proved that there's room for all sorts of trends in the new year, from sheer and airy materials and utility details to body armor and more. While 2023's collections saw a variety of materials, textures, prints and sizes, the common thread on the runways was dressing innovatively, incorporating bold pieces to your personal style and, above all else, doing what makes you feel like your most daring self.
Scroll below to check out some of the most standout SS23 runway looks and shop the pieces you need to be your trendiest self, all year long.
In 2023, we're giving our wardrobes a whimsical makeover with all things sheer and airy. Elegant looks flooded designer runways like Chanel, Giorgio Armani, LaQuan Smith and more, with lots of shimmering, lace and fluid materials in sight. The see-through looks strike just the right balance between daring and dreamy, making it the perfect trend to achieve a head-turning street style look. Whether you're all for the trend of transparency or feel like shying away from sheer, the best part about the look is how versatile and easy to layer it is. Scroll on for some sheer inspo!
Glory Dress
The perfect piece for spring, this sheer midi dress from Reformation is pretty in pink and comes with an undergarment set, plunging neckline and button closure at the back. It comes in three different colors, each as dreamy as the next, and it's currently on sale for $83. Plus, those fluttery sleeves are simply stunning.
Lady Lux Layering Top
This sultry lace long sleeve top is perfect for layering and easing your way into the sheer trend. We love the idea of it under a turtleneck sweater vest or slip dress, paired with some kitten heels or ballet flats for an added feminine touch.
UO Gossamer Sheer Lace Flyaway Top
This sheer lace top from Urban Outfitters has all the dainty details you could ask for. It has a ruffle trim at the neckline, adjustable ties at the front and gorgeous bell sleeves. You can pair the top with trousers, leather pants, slouchy denim and just about anything else.
Heart Eyes Half Slip
This mid-length slip skirt has a lacey asymmetrical hemline that gives it a chic touch. Its relaxed fit makes it comfortable and easy to wear, but the dainty materials make the skirt feel elevated. Pair the look with some strappy sandals, a corset top or an oversized button-down for an effortlessly cool vibe.
How high is too high? According to the runways, the sky is still the limit in 2023. While platform soles dominated the fashion and pop culture scene in 2022— platform UGG's and Prada loafers, we're looking at you— they are still making an appearance in the new year, too. Platform soles were seen on SS23 Valentino, Versace and Fendi runways, on heels, boots, sandals and more. Whether you're looking for a new pair of platform loafers or some sky-high heels, swipe below to check out some trendy platform picks.
ASOS DESIGN Sloane Chunky Mid Heeled Loafers In Black Patent
These chunky heeled loafers are a power move. Whether you wear them to the office, the classroom, to run errands or simply snap some Instagram pics, these platform loafers from ASOS are a must-have. Pair the look with jeans and leather pants— obviously— or wear them with a dress to give your outfit an edgier feel.
Jeffrey Campbell Bae Platform Mules
Slip into these comfy and cute platform mules by Jeffrey Campbell that come in so. many. colors. Like, 11 of them! The mule trend can be worn with or without socks, and paired with some flowy trousers, loose fitted denim shorts, dresses and so much more.
Move On Up Faux Leather Platform Boots
Upgrade your boot game with these faux leather platform boots that you can wear with dresses, jeans, leather pants and more. The chunky, square toe and heel give the boot a unique silhouette that will definitely get tons of compliments.
While bright colors ran rampant on the SS23 runways, let's take a moment to appreciate all of the lovely earthy tones that made an appearance, and will become especially popular as we approach fall and winter. You don't, however, have to wait until the later months to wear the trend! Earthy tones are so perfect for the spring, particularly when we're talking different shades of green. Whether it was the celadon wraparound slip skirt on the Fendi runway or the army green streetwear ensemble by Dion Lee, we fell in love with mixing and matching different shades of green. If you did, too, scroll below for a few green picks you should add to your closet.
ASOS DESIGN Boxy Oversized Grandad Blazer In Sage
If you're in the market for a new blazer, snag one in green. More specifically, sage green. It's such a chic color that you can pair with so many different colors, like cream, grey, brown, white and more. This boxy oversized one from ASOS is perfect for the office, brunch or a a dinner party!
House of Harlow 1960 x REVOLVE Frederick Dress
Is this the perfect vacation dress? The halter neckline, open back, leg slit and shimmering olive green shade definitely make it a top contender. All that's missing is a pair of strappy heeled sandals, chunky hoop earrings, glowing makeup and a slicked back updo.
While we undeniably love the earthy tones on the SS23 runways, we can't ignore the stand-out pink looks, either. The barbiecore trend is predicted to be a big one in 2023, especially with the Pantone color of the year being magenta, along with the anticipated release of that one life-in-plastic movie. Pink, particularly hot pink, will continue to have its moment, and there are so many fun ways to get in on the trend.
Knit Sweater
Take a comfortable and cute sweater and add a vivid shade of pink, and you achieve one of the coziest and easiest ways to partake in the barbiecore trend. Layer this knit sweater over slip dresses or skirts, or go with a pair of low-rise denim and platform loafers for a look that has 2023's stamp of approval.
Donelli Plisse Oversized Collared Shirt Midi Dress In Pink
This flattering and relaxed midi dress would have Barbie clicking "add to cart" instantly, so why wouldn't you? It has a loose and oversized fit that you can cinch with a belt and other accessories to.
Two words. Cargo pockets. Whether we're looking at the Isabel Marant camo cargo look, the Blumarine utility cargo details or Miu Miu's exaggerated pockets, utility details were unmissable on the SS23 runways. While everyone was trying out and totally loving the cargo pant look last year, we're taking the trend to new heights in 2023 and adding utility designs to our tops, skirts, jackets, dresses and more.
ASOS DESIGN Cargo Midi Skirt In Gray
Midi skirts are not a thing of the past, especially when they have cargo pockets and an ever-so-slight slit. Pair the skirt with corset tops, bodysuits, cropped sweaters and some sneakers or platform loafers for the coolest look yet.
ASOS DESIGN Super Oversized Boilersuit In Oilwash Khaki
When in doubt, go with a jumpsuit. This super oversized khaki jumpsuit from ASOS has a bunch of cargo pockets, zip closures and tie cuffs at the ankles. Add a streetwear flair to the look with some chunky sneakers and layer it with your favorite outerwear piece.
We're sparkling all throughout 2023— as we should! Sequins, metallic materials and glitter aren't just constrained to New Year's Eve parties, and the trend can actually be accomplished in a functional and wearable way with the right pieces. This was especially confirmed with the countless SS23 runway shows that featured looks with shiny embellishments, sequin discs, gold and silver monochromatic materials and more outstanding components. While some metallic looks were far more edgy and other sequined ensembles nodded towards the mermaidcore aesthetic that is sure to make a splash this summer, the runways proved that glitter is always better. If you think the trend is far too glam for everyday wear, think again with the following pieces.
Free People Emmaline Cardi
A subtle way to tackle the metallic trend is with this Free People cardigan that has a slight silver shimmer. Pair the look with some low-rise denim, a midi slip skirt or some leather pants depending on the look you're going for. It's such a cute and versatile piece!
Plus Sequin Wide Leg Trousers
These sequin trousers are so versatile— you can dress them up or down with the right pieces. Pair the look with the matching sequin top for a glamorous going-out ensemble or opt for a plain white t-shirt and some chunky sneakers for a more casual vibe.
AFRM Heston Straight Leg
Why wear boring trousers when you can snag these mermaid iridescent straight leg pants from Revolve? The vibrant pattern is super trendy and will add a unique touch to any outfit, even if you're just wearing a plain bodysuit and some strappy heels.
From Diesel to Chloé to Burberry, leather really had its moment on the SS23 runways. The biker jacket was reimagined in some super cool ways, like the longline Chloe jacket with white stitching. The leather look was also conceptualized as bralettes and maxi skirts in the Burberry show. Whether you're into oversized leather or more fitted silhouettes, the runways portrayed trends for every motorcore enthusiast, and proved that you don't just have to stick to the leather jacket look to make leather work. Shop some of our favorite leather picks for 2023 below!
Topshop Oversize Faux Leather Blazer
If you don't have a leather blazer in your wardrobe, you need to get this oversized one from Nordstrom. The dark brown shade is super versatile and easy to pair with all sorts of colors and cuts.
Leather-Effect Straight Trousers
What's a wardrobe without a good pair of leather trousers? If you don't have the perfect pair yet, these leather-effect straight-leg trousers from Mango are a cute and versatile option that you can wear to the office or that fancy restaurant you've been dying to try.
Steve Madden Faux Nelly Dress
Channel the edgiest energy with this faux leather mini dress that has an ultra flattering cinched waist and the cutest puff sleeves. We'd pair the look with heeled boots or some black pumps for a simple yet powerful look.
Perhaps the coolest trend of 2023 is body armor (but make it chic). We're talking all things chainmail, metal detailing and hardware and layers on layers of shiny embellishments that evoke a night in shining armor feel, which the runways proved is a total vibe. A few top contenders who showed us the limitless possibilities of the trend were Bronx And Banco, Paco Rabanne and LaQuan Smith. While the beautiful runway looks might feel like a literal work of art and a bit too far-fetched for everyday wear, you can scroll below for a few pieces to help you ease into the look.
Chainmail Crop Top
Chainmail crop tops can be worn in so many different ways. You can rock the look on its own with a pair of loose-fitted trousers or a slip skirt, or layer it over bralettes and cropped t-shirts. No matter how you style the look, you'll definitely get tons of compliments.
Disc Chainmail Sequin Mini Skirt
This chainmail sequin mini skirt is such a moment. You can wear it over slip dresses or bodycon dresses, or layer it over plain mini skirts you want to add an edge to. It's such a playful accessory that's also currently on sale.
This year, get playful and innovative with your denim. Baggy jeans and loose-fitted denim became all the rave in 2022, and we're only taking that trend more seriously in the new year. The runways proved that we shouldn't shy away from all-denim outfits, and that we should definitely embrace cool cutouts and unique silhouettes. Scroll below to check out some denim pieces that we're definitely buying to elevate our denim game.
Hudson Indigo Denim Wash Corset Jacket
We're living for this denim corset jacket. Do we even need to explain why? It's such a chic and fashion-forward piece that you can create the coolest outfits around. Pair the look with the matching denim pants or play around with different materials for the bottoms. No matter how you style the look, you'll have the trendiest outfit on the block.
Good '90s Loose
If you didn't already find the perfect pair of baggy jeans in 2022, you should definitely go into the new year with a fresh pair, like these '90s-inspired loose-fit jeans from Good American. They're truly a closet staple.
Uma Denim Trench Coat
Upgrade your denim and outerwear game with this trench coat from Banana Republic. It's a great transition piece for spring, fall and winter, and can be paired with trousers, dresses, jeans for a denim on denim look and more!
Cowboy cool? Rockstar chic? Whatever you like to call it, fringe is being reimagined in 2023, and there are so many wearable pieces you can snag to give yourself a wardrobe refresh with the trend. While we saw dramatic fringe in numerous SS23 shows, there are tons of ways to ease into the look. But, if you want the drama of fringe, we don't blame you! Just look at the elegant movement of those pieces on the runway.
Fringe Back Cowl Neck Satin Slip Maxi Dress
Can we hear a little commotion for this dress? This black slip dress is understated and elegant, but the fringe back gives it just the right amount of flair. Pair the stunning dress with some kitten heels, platform pumps or, if you really want to keep with the trend, some black cowboy boots.
Fringed Jacquard Skirt
This skirt is a playful yet sophisticated take on the fringe trend. You can certainly pack it for your next tropical vacation, or wear it with some platform heels and a fitted top for a fun evening outfit.
Blank NYC Twist & Shout Vegan Shacket
Some things never go out of style, like this timeless cropped jacket with an extravagant fringe trim. The western-inspired look can be complete with a pair of baggy jeans, a basic tee and cowboy boots, of course.
This is definitely not your grandma's knitwear— unless, that is, your grandma makes some undeniably cool knitwear. Designers played around with textures and colors when it came to their knitwear pieces, and we're loving the concept of knit for year-round wear. Think knitted dresses, tops, sweaters, skirts and more that you can layer, mix and match beyond the winter.
78th St Cropped Knit
This ultra-cropped knit jumper is such a fun piece that you can layer over bralettes, tank tops, dresses and more. Pair the look with parachute pants, cargos and loose-fitted denim for a stylish streetwear look.
Knitted High Waist Maxi Skirt
Who doesn't love a matching set? This vibrant blue maxi skirt has a cropped long-sleeve turtleneck that you can pair it with. The knitted look is super trendy and appropriate for so many occasions, whether you're going on vacation or to brunch with the girls.
Ganni Orange Mohair Sweater
This orange Ganni sweater is a cute layering piece for the spring that you can dress up for the office or pair with a plain t-shirt and some jeans for a casual vibe instead. Plus, the embroidered logo at the front is such an adorable detail.
While Miranda Priestly would sarcastically say, "Florals? For Spring? Groundbreaking," floral patterns are actually being reimagined in big ways in 2023. Whether it was the hyper-realistic floral designs by Loewe or the glimmering 3D flowers by Bottega Veneta, wearing florals should never feel boring this year. Scroll below to check out some pieces that will help you wear all the florals you want.
Davina Silk Dress
This floral silk dress from Reformation is so pretty. The combination of white, red and sepia is super elegant, while the open back gives the relaxed dress a playful feel. Pair the look with some gold jewelry and kitten heels for a sophisticated vibe.
Lila Sweater Cream/Floral
This Lila Sweater from Sézane is such an elegant and playful piece that you can pair so much with. Wear it with trousers and platform loafers for an office look, or go for a slip skirt and some heels for a brunch outfit. If you want a fitted look, size down, and if you want a slightly oversized look, choose your usual size.
ASTR the Label Quinn Midi Dress
This stunning midi dress does all the talking. The shades of green and rust floral print give the look a sophisticated feel that would look perfect with some pumps and a pair of gold earrings. Plus, the tie detailing in the back is so chic.
And finally, 2023 is the year we're embracing boxy, fluid silhouettes. Restrictive bodices are being swapped for relaxed and oversized fits, for maximum comfort that doesn't sacrifice any style. Whether it was Louis Vuitton's oversized jacket with an exaggerated zipper or the loose-fitting blazer vests from Jil Sander and Tod's, the runways favored laxed silhouettes. Check out a few of our favorite oversized looks below.
Vintage Oversized Blazer
Embrace the oversized look with this vintage blazer from Nasty Gal. It's the perfect look for the office or a sophisticated outerwear piece you can use to dress up any casual outfit.
ASOS DESIGN Curve Smart Half And Half Oversized Coat In Stone
This oversized coat is such a chic moment. It has a relaxed fit that you can layer it over leather pants and bodysuits for an elegant evening look.
Oversized Blouse
This oversized blouse comes in so many chic colors, and the silky material gives it such a luxe look. Dress it down with some baggy jeans and platform loafers, or wear it over a slip dress for ultimate relaxed vibes.
