Nordstrom Extended the Half-Yearly Sale for a Limited Time— Here Are 13 Stylish Pieces You Need to Buy

You can now shop the chicest looks at amazing prices until January 9, from brands like Topshop, Alo, Kate Spade, Reformation, Longchamp and more.

Just when you thought you missed it, the Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale has been extended for a limited time!

You can now shop some incredible Nordstrom deals until January 9, with pieces from Longchamp, Alo, Kate Spade, Topshop and so much more on sale at unbeatable prices. Whether you're looking to add some must-have pieces to your wardrobe or indulge in a little something-something for yourself, this Nordstrom sale has everything you could envision and more.

Don't know where to start your shopping? This roundup of the best clothing and accessories deals from Nordstrom will help you get started!

BP. Women's Oversize Easy Cardigan

This oversized cardigan is so easy to dress up or down, and it comes in five different colors. Pair the look with jeans, skirts, dresses and more!

$59
$41
Nordstrom

Kate Spade New York Hudson Tweed Medium Convertible Crossbody Bag

This Kate Spade shoulder bag is so trendy and versatile. The dark tweed material makes it a safe going-out bag option that you can fit all your essentials in. Plus, it's on sale for $100 off.

$248
$149
Nordstrom

Reformation Doreen Long Sleeve Cashmere Sweater Dress

This long sleeve cashmere sweater dress is the perfect look for the office, class, dinner party, brunch and more! You can belt it or add some sheer tights and heels to the look for an elevated vibe.

$268
$174
Nordstrom

Steve Madden Stella Double Breasted Long Twill Blazer

This long twill blazer is simply so chic. Pair the look with some sheer tights, loafers or knee-high boots for some serious girlboss energy.

$99
$59
Nordstrom

Topshop Rib Turtleneck Sweater

A chic turtleneck sweater is a wardrobe must, like this Topshop Rib Turtleneck Sweater that you can layer and pair with leather pants, baggy jeans, slip skirts and more. It's currently on sale in two colors.

$56
$39
Nordstrom

UGG® Fluff Yeah Faux Fur Slingback Sandal

If you don't already have a pair of comfy UGG slippers or simply want to add to your growing collection, now is your chance! The Fluff Yeah faux fur slipper is currently on sale in seven cute colors.

$100
$60
Nordstrom

Cashmere Essential V-Neck Sweater

Cashmere on sale is always a must-have, like this v-neck sweater that comes in so many different colors. Pair the plush sweater with a slip skirt, jeans or leather pants and accessorize to your heart's desire.

$129
$80
Nordstrom

Alo Airbrush Low Rise Bootcut Leggings

When a pair of Alo leggings are on sale, we're going to jump at the occasion. You can snag this burnt orange pair for $59 and wear it to your workout classes and the coffee shop— or even just the latter.

$98
$59
Nordstrom

Open Edit Two-Button Rib Cardigan

Who said cardigans can't be trendy? This Open Edit button-up cardigan is such a stylish piece that you can wear on its own or layer over tank tops and bralettes.

$69
$45
Nordstrom

Treasure & Bond Off the Shoulder Cotton Blend Sweater

This off the shoulder sweater comes in so many different colors and will keep you super stylish and warm throughout the chillier days. Pair it with leather pants and some heeled boots for a chic evening outfit.

$69
$31
Nordstrom

Longchamp Le Pliage Small Shoulder Tote

The Longchamp shoulder tote bag is a must-have! It's currently on sale and is just the right size for everyday use.

$140
$112
Nordstrom

Papillio by Birkenstock Arizona Big Buckle Genuine Shearling Slide Sandal

Fuzzy Birkenstock sandals are always a vibe, especially when they're on sale. Snag these shearling slide sandals and be prepared to never want to take them off.

$180
$135
Nordstrom

Topshop Faux Leather Biker Jacket

A faux leather biker jacket is such a cool and edgy piece to add to your wardrobe. And, this one from Topshop is currently on sale for just $33, which is a pretty amazing deal if you ask us.

$91
$33
Nordstrom

