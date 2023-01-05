Lily James Reveals How Beauty Plays a Major Role in Character Development

Watch : Lily James Felt "Braver" After Playing Pamela Anderson

For Lily James, beauty serves as the best supporting act.

The Pam & Tommy actress is known for her dramatic makeovers on the big and small screens. From undergoing a mega transformation to embody Pamela Anderson for Hulu's limited series to unveiling fiery red hair for her new film Finalmente L'alba, Lily understands the role beauty plays in character development.

"It's interesting being an actor because you get to transform all the time," she told Glamour in an interview published Jan. 5. "Sometimes it takes a while to let things shed off of you after you've pretended to be someone else or totally inhabited a different look."

She recalled sitting in the makeup chair for four hours each day in order to become the spitting image of Pamela Anderson. And while she had to drastically change her hair and makeup (and wear prosthetics) for the role, she said the process made her realize "that beauty is confidence."