Lily James is Unrecognizable in New Versace Campaign Ad

Watch : Lily James Talks Playing Pamela Anderson at Oscars 2022

Lily James has gone goth.

For a new campaign for Versace, the actress traded in her signature dirty-blonde locks and soft beauty look in favor of a shocking vampy vibe for a new Versace campaign.

In the Fall/Winter 2022 ad, Lily is practically unrecognizable as she rocks dark lips, bleached eyebrows and a long jet-black wig with blunt bangs. Holding the label's black and gold Greca Goddess handbag above her head, the 33-year-old poses in a black sleeveless ensemble, featuring a chic boned corset and black vinyl opera-length gloves.

Lily— who walked the 2022 Met Gala red carpet in a sheer beaded Versace gown just two months earlier—shared the image to her Instagram, thanking Donatella Versace for the honor of shooting the campaign, saying it "doesn't get any better than this."

"Thank you @donatella_versace for setting me free with your Greca Goddess bag," she wrote on July 12. "In Italy. In @versace. I live for this. Love you."