Julia Fox Teases That Drake Was Her Best Celebrity Date

Julia Fox recently recounted one of her favorite celebrity dates—which included private jets and Chanel bags—teasing that it was with Drake. Here’s what the Uncut Gems actress said.

Watch: Julia Fox Teases That Drake Might Have Been Her Best Celebrity Date

Julia Fox's date was no child's play.

The Uncut Gems star recently recalled her favorite celebrity date when responding to a fan on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, and it's full of glamour.

"Being on a private jet, cuddled on the jet, landed, got some Chanel bags," Julia revealed Jan 5. "It was great, yeah."

However, one detail she kept to herself? The name of her mystery man. "I can't say. I really can't say," she explained when host Andy Cohen asked her to name her date. "Obviously an A-lister."

But Andy wasn't done playing detective just yet. Later on during the show, the TV personality circled back to the topic by asking if Drake—who Julia has previously been linked to—was the person who had taken her on that date.

 

"Maybe," Julia teased before further joking, "Shouldn't have given me that shot."

Last year, the actress addressed rumors that the two had dated. 

"He's a great guy and a gentleman... and that was it. Nothing really happened, we were just, like, friends hanging out," she said on her Forbidden Fruits podcast in Feb. 2022. "I wouldn't say that we were dating."

And while Julia and the "Take Care" rapper never made their relationship public, the model did have a whirlwind monthlong romance with Kanye West in early 2022. She also touched on her relationship with the Yeezy founder during her WWHL appearance.

"We were literally together for like a minute," Julia told Andy. "Like, I don't even think he knows my full name or anything."

She added that since their Feb. 2022 split, she and the rapper are no longer in touch.

"I have not talked to Kanye in almost a year," she admitted, adding, "and I have, like, been in the same room as Kim but we've never spoken about anything."

