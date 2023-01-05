Julia Fox Teases That Drake Was Her Best Celebrity Date

Watch : Julia Fox Teases That Drake Might Have Been Her Best Celebrity Date

Julia Fox's date was no child's play.

The Uncut Gems star recently recalled her favorite celebrity date when responding to a fan on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, and it's full of glamour.

"Being on a private jet, cuddled on the jet, landed, got some Chanel bags," Julia revealed Jan 5. "It was great, yeah."

However, one detail she kept to herself? The name of her mystery man. "I can't say. I really can't say," she explained when host Andy Cohen asked her to name her date. "Obviously an A-lister."

But Andy wasn't done playing detective just yet. Later on during the show, the TV personality circled back to the topic by asking if Drake—who Julia has previously been linked to—was the person who had taken her on that date.