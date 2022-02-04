Julia Fox Sets the Record Straight on Drake Dating Rumors

Watch : Kanye "Ye" West Celebrates Julia Fox's Birthday With MAJOR PDA

Okay, perhaps Drake used to call Julia Fox on her cell phone—but she swears it wasn't that deep.

On the Feb. 4 episode of her and Niki Takesh's Forbidden Fruits podcast, the actress addressed a Page Six report that alleged she and the rapper had a "secret romance" before she started dating Kanye "Ye" West.

"He's a great guy and a gentleman and that was it," the Uncut Gems star insisted. "Nothing really happened. We were just, like, friends hanging out….Yeah, like I wouldn't say that we were dating."

Not that she thought Ye would be in his feelings about the situation. While he and Drake had some beef in the past, "I feel like they've squashed their issues," Julia continued, later adding, "Obviously when I first started speaking to Ye, like on the phone, I told him, like, immediately, like I think on the first day before it went any further because I'm just an honest person, I guess."