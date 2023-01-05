The Bachelor: Meet the Women Zach Shallcross Falls for in Season 27

A new year means a new crop of Bachelor contestants! Meet the women vying for Zach Shallcross' heart on season 27, which premieres Jan. 23 on ABC.

By Alyssa Ray Jan 05, 2023 3:00 AMTags
TVABCCelebritiesBachelor Nation
Watch: Bachelor in Paradise DRAMA Breakdown!

Welcome to Bachelor Nation, ladies.

On Jan. 4, ABC released the official lineup of contestants for Zach Shallcross' season of The Bachelor. And, like in seasons past, the list includes several impressive women with a wide variety of careers. For instance, there's Brooklyn, a rodeo racer from Stillwater, Okla.; Genevie, a neonatal nurse from Baltimore City, Md.; and Charity, a child and family therapist from Columbus, Ga., among others.

Now, while you may have become accustomed to wildly dramatic seasons of The Bachelor, host Jesse Palmer has assured E! News that love is in the air for season 27.

"Zach has been amazing. He's incredibly intelligent," Jesse exclusively told E! News on Nov. 5. "He's very emotionally mature. Zach's season is a bit of a throwback. This season is a lot more about the romance and the love, and maybe a little bit less about the drama."

He continued, "The women are there for Zach. They're really into him. He's super intentional."

Although, it wouldn't be The Bachelor without a few tears, as Jesse added, "This is easily the most emotional show that I've hosted in the franchise to date."

photos
Bachelor Nation Hookups That Happened Off the Show

For a closer look at the women hoping to nab Zach's final rose, keep reading:

ABC/Ricky Middlesworth
Aly

Age: 26

Occupation: Healthcare strategist

Location: Atlanta, Ga.

ABC/Ricky Middlesworth
Anastasia

Age: 30

Occupation: Content marketing manager 

Location: San Diego, Calif.

ABC/Ricky Middlesworth
Ariel

Age: 28

Occupation: Marketing executive

Location: New York, New York

ABC/Ricky Middlesworth
Bailey

Age: 27

Occupation: Executive recruiter

Location: Nashville, Tenn.

ABC/Ricky Middlesworth
Rebecca (A.K.A. Becca)

Age: 25

Occupation: Nursing student

Location: Burbank, Calif.

ABC/Ricky Middlesworth
Brianna

Age: 24

Occupation: Entrepreneur 

Location: Jersey City, N.J.

ABC/Ricky Middlesworth
Brooklyn

Age: 25

Occupation: Rodeo racer

Location: Stillwater, Okla.

ABC/Ricky Middlesworth
Cara

Age: 27

Occupation: Corporate recruiter

Location: Pittsburgh, Penn.

ABC/Ricky Middlesworth
Charity

Age: 26

Occupation: Child and family therapist

Location: Columbus, Ga. 

ABC/Ricky Middlesworth
Christina Mandrell

Age: 26

Occupation: Content creator

Location: Nashville, Tenn. 

ABC/Ricky Middlesworth
Cat

Age: 26

Occupation: Dancer

Location: New York, N.Y.

ABC/Ricky Middlesworth
Davia

Age: 25

Occupation: Marketing manager

Location: Charleston, S.C.

ABC/Ricky Middlesworth
Gabriella (A.K.A. Gabi)

Age: 25

Occupation: Account executive

Location: Pittsford, Vt. 

ABC/Ricky Middlesworth
Genevie

Age: 26

Occupation: Neonatal nurse

Location: Baltimore City, Md. 

ABC/Ricky Middlesworth
Greer

Age: 24

Occupation: Medical sales rep

Location: Houston, Texas

ABC/Ricky Middlesworth
Holland

Age: 24

Occupation: Insurance marketer

Location: Boca Raton, Fla.

ABC/Ricky Middlesworth
Jessica (A.K.A. Jess)

Age: 23

Occupation: E-commerce coordinator

Location: Winter Springs, Fla.

ABC/Ricky Middlesworth
Kaity

Age: 27

Occupation: ER Nurse

Location: Austin, Texas

ABC/Ricky Middlesworth
Katherine

Age: 26

Occupation: Registered Nurse

Location: Tampa, Fla.

ABC/Ricky Middlesworth
Kimberly

Age: 30

Occupation: Hospitality manager

Location: Los Angeles, Calif.

ABC/Ricky Middlesworth
Kylee

Age: 25

Occupation: Postpartum nurse

Location: Charlotte, N.C.

ABC/Ricky Middlesworth
Lekha

Age: 29

Occupation: Financial Advisor

Location: Miami, Fla.

ABC/Ricky Middlesworth
Madison

Age: 26

Occupation: Business Owner

Location: Fargo, N.D.

ABC/Ricky Middlesworth
Mercedes

Age: 24

Occupation: Nonprofit Owner

Location: Bloomfield, IA

ABC/Ricky Middlesworth
Olivia L.

Age: 24

Occupation: Patient care technician

Location: Rochester, N.Y.

ABC/Ricky Middlesworth
Olivia M.

Age: 25

Occupation: Stylist

Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

ABC/Ricky Middlesworth
Sonia

Age: 29

Occupation: Project manager

Location: Long Island, N.Y.

ABC/Ricky Middlesworth
Vanessa

Age: 23

Occupation: Restaurant marketer

Location: Baton Rouge, L.A. 

ABC/Ricky Middlesworth
Victoria J.

Age: 30

Occupation: Makeup artist

Location: Fort Worth, Texas

ABC/Ricky Middlesworth
Viktoria E.

Age: 29

Occupation: Nanny

Location: Vienna, Austria

Trending Stories

1

Jen Shah Supports Husband Sharrieff Days Before Fraud Case Sentencing

2

Stephen "tWitch" Boss Honored at Private Family Service

3

Kelly Osbourne Speaks Out About Baby After Sharon Confirms His Birth

4

Eric Dane and Rebecca Gayheart Hold Hands During Euphoric Cabo Getaway

5

Ellie Goulding Denies Cheating on Ed Sheeran With Niall Horan

Latest News

Why Kim Basinger Says Ireland Baldwin’s Pregnancy Is Like Her Own

Dax Tejera's Wife Accused of Leaving Children Alone Amid His Death

Meet the Women Bachelor Zach Shallcross Falls for in Season 27

Jen Shah Worries "Did I F--k My Kids Up?" With Fraud Case Drama

See Jessica Simpson Wear Her 8th Grade Cheerleader Jacket

Why You Shouldn’t Expect Carmy & Sydney to Link Up on The Bear

Candace Bushnell Finally Answers Team Big vs. Team Aidan Debate