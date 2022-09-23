Here Are the Potential Bachelor Contestants Competing for Zach Shallcross' Heart

ABC just released the potential lineup of women competing for new Bachelor Zach Shallcross' heart. Meet the ladies hoping to woo the California native here!

Move over Gabby and Rachel, there are some new ladies joining Bachelor Nation

Fresh off the Sept. 20 announcement that Zach Shallcross, who competed for Rachel's heart on season 19 of The Bachelorette, would be the next Bachelor, ABC has released the lineup of potential suitors set to woo him. 

On the series' Facebook page, the network invited fans to leave a rose emoji for the women they're most excited to see in the Mansion, adding, "We are giving you an early look at the women who may be on this season of The Bachelor!"

Fans of the show got to know tech executive Zach early in Rachel and Gabby's season when he nabbed Rachel's first one-on-one. During the date, the two watched home videos of one another and compared childhood memories, bonding over the fact that they both used to visit airports when they were kids.

photos
The couple ultimately broke up during the season's fantasy suite episodes when Zach quit, telling Rachel that he didn't recognize the person he saw during their time without cameras. 

Until ABC announces the final list of women hoping to win over the California native, get a sneak peek at their pictures and bios in our gallery below.

The Bachelor/Facebook
Alyssa

Age: 26

Residence: Smyrna, Georgia

The Bachelor/Facebook
Anastasia

Age: 30

Residence: Baltimore, Maryland

The Bachelor/Facebook
Ariele

Age: 28

Residence: New York, New York

The Bachelor/Facebook
Bailey

Age: 27

Residence: Nashville, Tennessee

The Bachelor/Facebook
Brianna

Age: 24

Hometown: Jersey City, New Jersey

The Bachelor/Facebook
Brooklyn

Age: 25

Residence: Mineola, Texas

The Bachelor/Facebook
Cara

Age: 27

Residence: New York, New York

The Bachelor/Facebook
Cat

Age: 26

Residence: New York, New York

The Bachelor/Facebook
Charity

Age: 26

Residence: Columbus, Georgia

The Bachelor/Facebook
Christina

Age: 26

Residence: Winter Hendersonville, Tennessee

The Bachelor/Facebook
Davia

Age: 25

Residence: Mt. Pleasant, South Carolina

The Bachelor/Facebook
Gabriella

Age: 25

Residence: Houston, Texas

The Bachelor/Facebook
Genevie

Age: 26

Residence: Baltimore, Maryland

The Bachelor/Facebook
Greer

Age: 24

Hometown: New York, New York

The Bachelor/Facebook
Holland

Age: 24

Residence: Boca Raton, Florida

The Bachelor/Facebook
Jessica

Age: 23

Residence: Winter Springs, Florida

The Bachelor/Facebook
Kaitlyn

Age: 27 

Residence: San Antonio, Texas

The Bachelor/Facebook
Katherine

Age: 26

Residence: Tampa, Florida

The Bachelor/Facebook
Kimberly

Age: 30

Residence: Hollywood, California

The Bachelor/Facebook
Kylee

Age: 24

Residence: Charlotte, North Carolina

The Bachelor/Facebook
Lekha

Age: 29

Residence: Miami, Florida

The Bachelor/Facebook
Madison

Age: 26

Residence: Dilworth, Minnesota

The Bachelor/Facebook
Mercedes

Age: 24

Residence: Nashville, Tennessee

The Bachelor/Facebook
Olivia L.

Age: 24

Residence: Churchville, NY

The Bachelor/Facebook
Olivia M.

Age: 25

Residence: Cincinnati, Ohio

The Bachelor/Facebook
Rebecca

Age: 25

Residence: Burbank, California

The Bachelor/Facebook
Sloan

Age: 24

Residence: Santa Monica, California

The Bachelor/Facebook
Sonia

Age: 28

Residence: New York, NY

The Bachelor/Facebook
Vanessa D.

Age: 23

Residence: Baton Rouge, Louisiana

The Bachelor/Facebook
Vanessa E.

Age: 26 

Residence: Scottsdale, Arizona

photos
