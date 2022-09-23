Here Are the Potential Bachelor Contestants Competing for Zach Shallcross' Heart

Watch : Bachelorette: What's Next for Gabby Windey & Erich Schwer?

Move over Gabby and Rachel, there are some new ladies joining Bachelor Nation.

Fresh off the Sept. 20 announcement that Zach Shallcross, who competed for Rachel's heart on season 19 of The Bachelorette, would be the next Bachelor, ABC has released the lineup of potential suitors set to woo him.

On the series' Facebook page, the network invited fans to leave a rose emoji for the women they're most excited to see in the Mansion, adding, "We are giving you an early look at the women who may be on this season of The Bachelor!"

Fans of the show got to know tech executive Zach early in Rachel and Gabby's season when he nabbed Rachel's first one-on-one. During the date, the two watched home videos of one another and compared childhood memories, bonding over the fact that they both used to visit airports when they were kids.