Kelly Osbourne Speaks Out About Baby After Sharon Osbourne Confirms His Birth

Watch : Sharon Osbourne Confirms Kelly Osbourne SECRETLY Welcomes First Child

Kelly Osbourne is already a momma bear.

One day after Sharon Osbourne revealed on her TV show that her daughter had given birth to her first child with boyfriend Sid Wilson, the reality star shared a statement asking for her family's privacy.

"I am not ready to share him with the world," Kelly, 38, wrote on her Instagram Story, without providing an image. "It is no one's place but mine to share any information on my baby."

On the Jan. 3 episode of British channel TalkTV's show The Talk, Sharon, 70, confirmed the birth of Kelly's son, her fifth grandchild and first grandson, who she said is named Sidney. She noted Kelly "won't let a picture go out of him, and I'm so proud of her."

Kelly announced her pregnancy on Instagram last May, just two months after brother Jack Osbourne and his fiancée Aree Gearhart announced revealed they were expecting their first child together. (Their daughter, Maple, Jack's fourth daughter, was born in July 2022.)