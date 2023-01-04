Sharon Osbourne Reflects on "Weirdest" Health Scare After Hospitalization

Sharon Osbourne is still trying to piece together what exactly caused her recent hospitalization.
The TV star shared what she remembers from the incident during the Jan. 3 episode of her U.K. show The Talk. After co-host JJ Anisiobi asked if she could tell viewers what happened, Sharon noted she couldn't divulge much.
"I wish I could, but I can't," she said. "It was the weirdest thing."
Sharon explained she had been filming a project when she passed out "for 20 minutes." As for why this occurred, the 70-year-old didn't have an answer.
"I was in hospital," Sharon continued. "I went to one hospital, they took me to another hospital, and I did every test over two days and nobody knows why."
However, The X Factor judge confirmed she's "very good" now, adding that she enjoyed a "very quiet" Christmas.
As police in Santa Paula, Calif. previously told NBC News, Sharon was taken to a medical facility on Dec. 16 for an "unspecified medical emergency." A source familiar with the matter also informed the outlet that the medical emergency was "non-life threatening."
Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne's son Jack Osbourne noted on Dec. 17 that he and his mother had been filming an episode of his show Night of Terror when the medical emergency occurred and that she'd since been released from the hospital.
"She has been given the all clear from her medical team and is now home," the 37-year-old wrote on his Instagram Stories. "Thank you to everyone who has reached out with love and support. As to what happened to my mum—I'm gonna leave it to her to share when she is ready."
Sharon confirmed on social media that she was "back home and doing great" on Dec. 19 and was spotted having a mother-daughter outing with her eldest child Aimee on Dec. 29. Speaking of family, she also revealed during her show that there's a new Osbourne in town, sharing that her daughter Kelly Osbourne has welcomed a baby boy, Sidney, with boyfriend Sid Wilson.
"[They're] just so, so great. So great," Sharon said, noting Kelly and Sid don't plan on sharing photos of their newborn at this time. "She won't let a picture go out of him. No, and I'm so proud of her."