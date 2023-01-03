Where Sister Wives’ Gwendlyn Brown Stands With Dad Kody Brown After Christine Split

Watch : Sister Wives Stars Meri & Kody Brown Have SPLIT

Gwendlyn Brown is getting candid on her dynamic with her dad.

The daughter of Sister Wives star Kody Brown and his ex-wife Christine Brown recently reflected on where her relationship stands with her dad after his 2021 split from her mom. In her YouTube video posted Jan. 1, she addressed a fan that asked if her parents' breakup affected her relationship with Kody.

"Yes. It's very flip-floppy for me," Gwendlyn shared. "‘Cause in-person, my dad's sweet to me now. We had our differences in the past, but we're getting better. And since we're not around each other as much, we can't really be angry with each other as much."

The 21-year-old noted that she is keeping an open mind when navigating a relationship with the Brown family patriarch.

"But when I watch the episodes, I do tend to dislike him a little bit," Gwendlyn continued. "And I just have to remind myself that he's going through a difficult time and it's just hard on everybody and, you know, he's still my dad and he's still kind to me."