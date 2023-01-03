Where Sister Wives’ Gwendlyn Brown Stands With Dad Kody Brown After Christine Split

Gwendlyn Brown is getting candid on her dynamic with her dad.
The daughter of Sister Wives star Kody Brown and his ex-wife Christine Brown recently reflected on where her relationship stands with her dad after his 2021 split from her mom. In her YouTube video posted Jan. 1, she addressed a fan that asked if her parents' breakup affected her relationship with Kody.
"Yes. It's very flip-floppy for me," Gwendlyn shared. "‘Cause in-person, my dad's sweet to me now. We had our differences in the past, but we're getting better. And since we're not around each other as much, we can't really be angry with each other as much."
The 21-year-old noted that she is keeping an open mind when navigating a relationship with the Brown family patriarch.
"But when I watch the episodes, I do tend to dislike him a little bit," Gwendlyn continued. "And I just have to remind myself that he's going through a difficult time and it's just hard on everybody and, you know, he's still my dad and he's still kind to me."
So, where does Kody's communication stand with some of his other 18 children?
"He's not actively reaching out to us," Gwendlyn confessed during a December YouTube video. "I've had to reach out to him and see if he's available. But he has been working on it, and I think he is getting better and, with time, he will get better."
Kody and Christine, who married in 1994, also share children Asypen, 27, Mykelti, 26, Paedon, 24, Ysabel, 19, and Truely, 12.
As of late, Christine is not the only wife going their separate ways with Kody. In a Dec. 12 preview for the Sister Wives: One on One special, Janelle Brown announced her split from Kody after almost 30 years of marriage. Meri Brown also revealed that she had separated from her partner of 32 years, leaving behind just Robyn Brown.
Back in December, Gwendlyn opened up about her relationship with her dad's remaining wife—and didn't hold back on voicing her opinion on the 44-year-old.
"I do feel less about Robyn from watching [Sister Wives], but that's not really fair from me because I don't really like her as a person," the TLC star said at the time, while flashing the screen with a text that reads "stepmothers and all." "Watching her [on Sister Wives] makes me like her less, for sure."