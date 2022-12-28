Sister Wives' Christine Brown Shares “Bittersweet” Look at Her Last Day of Filming

Watch : Sister Wives Stars Meri & Kody Brown Have SPLIT

Christine Brown is ready for her next chapter.

The Sister Wives star shared a behind-the-scenes look at her final day of filming the TLC show Dec. 27 in Flagstaff, Arizona, where she once lived with ex-husband Kody Brown.

"The last day I am on set in Flagstaff," Christine said in a video posted to TikTok. "It is a little bittersweet. This is the couch right here that I have sat on for years, talking about the show and discussing my feelings."

She panned the camera around the garage to show production, lights and wardrobe.

"This has been where I have sat for years talking about my feelings and this is the last time," she shared. "It's a little bittersweet today. This is it. Bye, Flagstaff."

Following her November 2021 break up from Kody, the 50-year-old moved to Utah but continued to return to Arizona to film the reality show.

I traveled back-and-forth for a year," she wrote in the TikTok's caption. "An 8 hour drive every other week. So glad to finally settle in Utah!"