Sister Wives' Christine Brown Shares “Bittersweet” Look at Her Last Day of Filming

Christine Brown is ready for her next chapter.
The Sister Wives star shared a behind-the-scenes look at her final day of filming the TLC show Dec. 27 in Flagstaff, Arizona, where she once lived with ex-husband Kody Brown.
"The last day I am on set in Flagstaff," Christine said in a video posted to TikTok. "It is a little bittersweet. This is the couch right here that I have sat on for years, talking about the show and discussing my feelings."
She panned the camera around the garage to show production, lights and wardrobe.
"This has been where I have sat for years talking about my feelings and this is the last time," she shared. "It's a little bittersweet today. This is it. Bye, Flagstaff."
Following her November 2021 break up from Kody, the 50-year-old moved to Utah but continued to return to Arizona to film the reality show.
I traveled back-and-forth for a year," she wrote in the TikTok's caption. "An 8 hour drive every other week. So glad to finally settle in Utah!"
The decision to ultimately split was difficult but one she called necessary.
"After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart," Christine—who shares six children with Kody—wrote on Instagram at the time. "We will continue to be a strong presence in each other's lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family."
For his part, Kody reflected on what comes next.
"Christine's decision to leave comes with a great deal of sadness," he wrote at the time. "We enjoyed many years together and I have a large amount of respect and admiration for her. Although we are moving forward on different paths, we will always remain committed parents."
Now, Christine is not the only wife to leave Kody. In a Dec. 12 preview for the Sister Wives: One on One special, Janelle Brown announced her separation from Kody after nearly 30 years of marriage. Meri Brown also revealed that she has split from her partner of 32 years, leaving behind just Robyn Brown.
Meri shared that following the family's 2018 move to Arizona, her partner lost interest in their romantic relationship.
"Even since being in Flagstaff, he has led me to believe that he was trying," she recalled in the preview. "You know, our first anniversary that we had here in Flagstaff, it was, 'Cheers to a new beginning!' As opposed to this last anniversary, he's like, 'I don't even know why you called me Meri. We're not married. We're not acting as married.'"