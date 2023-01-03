14 Must-Haves For Celebrating The Festival of Sleep, Your New Favorite Holiday, in Style

The brands featured in this article are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. E! makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.
Happy New Year, everyone! How are we feeling? Tired? Exhausted? Whatever the opposite of re-energized is? It's understandable. The post-holiday crash is so real.
All of the traveling, wining, dining, and partying we've enjoyed over the last few months, that returning to the office moment can feel a little bleak. All any of us want is another day to stretch out, cozy up, and have five more minutes to sleep.
Enter: Our new favorite "smalliday." The Festival of Sleep, as it's known, is primarily celebrated in the United Kingdom, but it's made its way across the pond in recent years. And for good reason! It honors all things sleeping, dozing, snoozing, napping, and all-around relaxing.
I happen to love the detail that it's not January 1, nor even January 2. It's literally January 3, which is traditionally the first day back in-office for many. And instead, it encourages us to call out, curl up, and just get some good old-fashioned rest for a change.
With no further ado, here are 14 pajamas, blankets, eye masks, and more designed to make your Festival of Sleep as rejuvenating as possible:
Dr. Pillow My Sleeping Bag
Lightweight, soft to the touch, and ultra-packable, this antimicrobial sleeping bag makes napping anywhere (and everywhere) as easy as counting sheep.
As Seen On TV Slipper Socks
Don't let your feet get cold! These cozy slipper socks will keep your tootsies warm throughout winter hibernation. I mean, doesn't the name say it all?
Pour Les Femmes Striped Poet Sleep Shirt With Piping
With its tailored silhouette and an included lingerie bag, this sleep shirt from Pour Les Femmes infuses every couch nap with elegance.
Happy Place Brand The Weightless Waffle Robe
Happy Place's wearable spin on their signature waffle blanket ensures you don't have to actually get dressed to open the door for takeout.
Wander Beauty Golden Hour Skincare Kit
Wander Beauty's Golden Hour skincare set includes under-eye masks, a brightening serum, and a cute headband to wear while you put it all together. It's a replenishing all-in-one kit that makes any moment a little spa getaway. Dark circles who?
Herbal Neck & Shoulder Wrap
Speaking from experience: There's nothing like this aromatherapeutic neck wrap. It's only lightly weighted, and smells divine. It can even be microwaved for an extra-soothing effect. If you can't celebrate the Festival of Sleep by actually sleeping, here's your next best thing.
Bearaby Cotton Napper
If weight is more your thing? Enter the cult fave Bearaby Cotton Napper. Described by the brand as a "buttery soft, breathable, knitted weighted blanket made from long-staple gots-certified organic cotton," it's designed to relax and soothe.
Richer Poorer Night Knit Sleep Tee
This "breathable, moisture-absorbent" tee from Richer Poorer is ideal for those who tend to sleep hot.
Richer Poorer Night Knit Sleep Shorts
What, you thought I'd recommend a sleep tee and not include a pair of shorts to match? Please.
Sunday Citizen Crystal Powered Sleep Mask
This crystal-powered sleep essential for Sunday Citizen adds a little flair to any nap. It "creates total darkness and relaxation," due to "a powerful band of tiny natural crystal beads around the forehead," per the brand.
Kocostar Waffle Mask Set
This nourishing mask set from Korean beauty brand Kocostar should help you look well-rested and feel refreshed, even if you had to spend your Festival of Sleep day at your desk.
Dr. Sleep Energy Pillow
The Energy Pillow from Dr. Sleep includes a hypoallergenic cover and supports one's neck and shoulders for a better night's sleep, according to the brand.
Sleep Easy Sound Conditioner
This nifty little device offers what the brand calls "sleep easy sound therapy." Designed to "naturally re-create the calming sound of moving air" to block out ambient noise, it offers a "relaxed and comforting environment" to enhance night-night time. It's also as simple to use as plugging it in and turning it on.
Hamilton Beach Stainless Steel Belgian Waffle Maker
Wake up hungry? Same. Ensure every Festival of Sleep ends not with a cranky moment, but with the perfect brunch, thanks to this classic waffle maker from Hamilton Beach.
