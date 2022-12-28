15 Blankets To Keep You Warm, Comfy & Cozy at Any Budget (or Picnic)

The brands featured in this article are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. E! makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.
The period of time between "holiday season," "kind of the holiday season," and "oh, hey, there's all of winter left" is upon us. And what better way to celebrate that than by....nothing? Or not "nothing," so much as "watching TV instead of working," or "marathoning movies instead of cleaning," or "swapping your usual workout for a picnic lunch," depending on where you live.
The one thing that all of these activities have in common? You do them best when you have the proper equipment: Socks, pillows, and most of all, blankets. A good blanket is nothing to sniff at, especially since what makes one "good" is so personal!
Some may like theirs lightweight and airy, while others prefer a water-resistant blanket that's ready for whatever the day throws at it. Some want theirs to reduce anxiety, while others just want one to take overheating out of the equation. Whether you like your wraps fringed, fancy, or a secret third thing, here are 15 comfy blankets we recommend for every type of budget.
Now get to cozying!
Rectangular Cashmere Blanket
Just putting this one at the top of the list for those who scrolled down hoping to find the most preposterously luxurious option and then skedaddle. It's big. It's creamy. It's cashmere. It looks like it belongs in a magazine spread of a celebrity's house. You're worth it!
Threshold x Studio McGee Cotton Bed Blanket
Now, on the other hand: Here's a versatile and affordable throw from Threshold x Studio McGee. Good luck not letting your college student sneak this one off the couch and back up to her dorm after break.
Hearth & Hand x Magnolia Stripe With Poms Throw Blanket
Equal parts sweet and chic, this textured throw adds an artful touch to any space.
Levinsohn Dream Lab Acupressure Weighted Blanket
Feeling a little stressed lately? The post-holiday crash will do that to you. If that's the case, we recommend this plush weighted blanket. It's designed to provide approximately the same lightweight pressure of a "caressing hug," which "create[s] the sensations of calmness and comfort," per the brand.
Happy Place Weightless Waffle Throw Blanket
Crafted from certified 100% organic cotton, this easygoing throw blanket is perfect for snuggling up under — especially if you run hot, regardless of the outdoor temp.
Dine Picnic Blanket
"Durable waterproof backing" brings an adventure-ready feel to this perfectly packable picnic blanket.
Opalhouse x Jungalow Patterned Throw Blanket
Lightweight, lush, and boho-chic, this textured throw adds dimension to don't-wake-me-up days.
Tekla
This elegant brushed wool blanket lends refinement to any bed, room, or couch. You don't even have to use it to look good, though you'll want to.
Comfy Cooling Blanket
Described by the brand as a "revolutionary cooling blanket that absorbs body heat," this innovative design is ideal for people in warm climates, people who run hotter than the people they share the couch with, and people whose landlords control the temperature in their apartments alike.
Rains Blanket
It's warm, it's waterproof, and it's ready for whatever you'll throw at it in 2023. It's the famed Rains blanket. You're welcome.
The Beacon Throw Blanket
The iconic Beacon Throw Blanket is woven by hand in Peru "using the finest baby alpaca from the Andes." With its "timeless, tailored herringbone design," it makes wonderful home decor — and is equally good for serious snuggle sessions.
Picnic Blanket Set
There are picnic blankets, and then there are Picnic Blankets. Considering this travel-ready rollup includes genuine leather details and four stakes to anchor it in place, this one is safely the latter. Or you can just take it to the beach. I'm not the boss of you.
Tekla Checkered Wool & Cashmere Blanket
Luxe and unique, this cozy checkerboard blanket complements every TV binge.
Truguard Curing Blanket
An ideal gift for dads that can never come too late, this curing blanket adds high-quality protection to whatever his latest outdoor design is. Per the brand, it's suitable for personal and professional uses, though not exactly meant for people.
Hearth & Hand x Magnolia Solid Texture with Fringe Bed Throw Blanket
"Whether you wrap it around yourself or drape it across the foot of your bed," this fringed throw from Hearth & Hand (and the beloved duo behind Magnolia) is meant to be appreciated year-round.
