All the Details on Al Roker's Upcoming Return to Today

Things are looking sunny at NBC as Al Roker is heading back to Today.
Following medical issues which led to a leave of absence, the weatherman will return to the morning talk show on Jan. 6, reuniting with Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, Craig Melvin and more.
In November, the 68-year-old was hospitalized for blood clots in his legs and lungs, causing him to miss coverage of the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade for the first time in 27 years.
Though he returned home, he was ultimately hospitalized again, Hoda shared on the Dec. 1 episode of Today.
"Due to some complications, he is back in the hospital and he's in very good care," Hoda said. "He's resting and his doctors are keeping a close eye on him. Al and his family want everybody to know how grateful they are for all the love, the support and the well wishes."
Thankfully, he returned home for the holidays, as he shared photos of himself looking happy and healthy with his wife Deborah Roberts and 24-year-old daughter Leila Roker on Instagram.
As he captioned a Dec. 8 Instagram post, "So incredibly grateful to family, friends, medical folks, @todayshow family and all your thoughts and prayers."
Al's family weren't the only people excited to see him recovering. The Today team surprised him outside his home with Christmas carols on the show's Dec. 14 episode, a gesture that left him in tears.
"I've missed you all so, so very much, all these faces," Al told his Today family. "It just means the world to me and to our family and my Deborah, who's just been my rock. I thank you so much. I really appreciated it."
Today airs weekdays at 7 a.m. on NBC.
(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)