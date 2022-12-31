Blake Lively Tempted to Get Thigh Tattoo of Ryan Reynolds’ Face

Watch : Ryan Reynolds' Funny & Heartfelt PCA Award Win Speech

Blake Lively isn't afraid of commitMINT.

After a fan of Ryan Reynolds shared a TikTok of themselves getting a tattoo of the actor's face on their leg, his wife joked she wouldn't be opposed to getting inked herself.

The Gossip Girl alum, who is expecting the couple's fourth child, reposted the Dec. 30 clip on her Instagram Stories, with the playful caption, "I realize pregnancy is a strange time to get a thigh tatt but I'm nothing if not committed."

The fan's tattoo design featured the actor's face, blue tribal designs and the phrase "NO RAGRETS SWITCHING TO MINT MOBLIE," in reference to the Free Guy star's telecommunication company.

Ryan had first shared the video on his own Instagram page earlier that day, shedding some light on where his fan's ink inspiration may have come from.

"Every year at @mintmobile we send a little Christmas gift to our customers," he captioned his post. "This year it was a temporary tattoo. But some people are more committed to saving money with Mint than others.