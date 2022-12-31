Pope Benedict XVI Dead at 95

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2022

The Vatican is mourning the loss of one of its own.

Pope Benedict XVI, who served as head of the Catholic Church from 2005 until his shocking resignation in 2013, died at the age of 95 on Dec. 31.

Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said in a statement, "With sorrow I inform you that the Pope Emeritus, Benedict XVI, passed away today at 9:34 in the Mater Ecclesiae Monastery in the Vatican."

On Jan. 2, the Pope Emeritus's body will lie in state in the Vatican's Basilica of Saint Peter, to allow mourners offer their prayers and pay their respects, Vatican newspaper L'Osservatore RomanoPope reported. The current Pope Francis will preside over the funeral service, which will be held Jan. 5 in Saint Peter's Square, it stated.

The retired pope's passing comes days after The Holy See shared that Benedict was receiving constant medical care, with Pope Francis asking for prayers and well wishes.