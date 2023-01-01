Bow Down to the First Photo of Young Lady Danbury in Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story

Watch : Simone Ashley Talks Bridgerton Season 3: "SUPER Steamy"

This sneak peek has us burning for more updates.

Netflix released a first look image of Young Lady Agatha Danbury (Arsema Thomas) in Shonda Rhimes' new series, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story. The limited series, which is set to premiere in 2023, is a prequel series to Bridgerton, as it follows a young Queen Charlotte (India Amarteifio) as she navigates the London social scene for the first time.

Of course, this means the series will feature other Bridgerton fan favorites, including Lady Violet Bridgerton (Connie Jenkins-Greig) and the aforementioned Lady Danbury. Adjoa Andoh and Ruth Gemmell—who play the OG Lady Danbury and Lady Bridgerton, respectively—are also set to appear in Queen Charlotte opposite Golda Rosheuvel's titular Queen.

So, what can we expect from the Young Lady Danbury? Quite a bit, according to Netflix.

"Under the thumb of a much older husband, Agatha uses Charlotte's arrival to find her own way into society," the streamer's description teased. "With keen knowledge of the once divided social scene and the intricacies of marriage, Agatha becomes a guiding light for the new Queen, all while finding her own voice and power we'll soon recognize as Bridgerton's iconic Lady Danbury."