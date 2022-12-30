Not Sure What to Spend Your Nordstrom Gift Card On? Here Are 15 Stylish Picks From a Shopping Writer

AGOLDE jeans for over $100 off? Sam Edelman platform loafers for $36? SKIMS bralettes for $24? You need to spend your Nordstrom gift card while their Half-Yearly sale is still on!

If you got a Nordstrom gift card this holiday season, now is the perfect time to shop. The Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale is in full swing, and there are so many good pieces on sale from the best brands, like Reformation, Madewell, Longchamp, Open Edit, AGOLDE, Alo, SKIMS... you get the point.

Whether you're looking for some chic winter outerwear or pieces that you can wear both to brunch and the office, Nordstrom has what you're looking for at unbeatable prices. With AGOLDE jeans on sale for over $100 off and Sam Edelman platform mules for $36, you need to shop all the looks before they sell out!

Keep scrolling to shop our shopping writer-approved Nordstrom picks— because who better to take shopping advice from than someone who is constantly adding the cutest clothes and accessories to their cart? 

Open Edit Two-Button Rib Cardigan

Who said cardigans can't be trendy? This Open Edit button-up cardigan is such a stylish piece that you can wear on its own or layer over tank tops and bralettes. 

$69
$45
Nordstrom

Cashmere Essential V-Neck Sweater

Cashmere on sale is always a must-have, like this v-neck sweater that comes in so many different colors. Pair the plush sweater with a slip skirt, jeans or leather pants and accessorize to your heart's desire.

$129
$80
Nordstrom

Levi's 501® '90s Straight Leg Jeans

These Levi's 501® '90s Straight Leg Jeans are a classic. You can pair them with so many different top options and dress them up or down with heels, loafers, sneakers and more. Did we mention they're on sale for under $50?

$98
$49
Nordstrom

Reformation Brogan Long Sleeve Button Front Midi Dress

This button front midi dress is so ethereal, and currently on sale for over $100 off. It has a slit at the front and comes in a daring red color, making it such a chic evening dress option.

$298
$179
Nordstrom

Circus by Sam Edelman Evangeline Mule

Platform loafers are a major trend right now, and you can take on the look in your own way with these platform buckled mules from Circus by Sam Edelman. They're currently on sale for just $36.

$90
$36
Nordstrom

Free People Joplin Faux Fur Teddy Jacket

This Free People teddy jacket comes in two different colors, and it's the oversized winter outerwear piece of our dreams. It's versatile enough to throw over some leggings, a pair of jeans or leather pants.

$198
$119
Nordstrom

Reformation Lindy Ruched Crop Top

This Reformation ruched crop top comes in three different colors, and we want them all. The mock neck gives the crop top an elevated feel, so you can dress it up with some leather pants and heeled boots or a slip skirt and some kitten heels.

$68
Nordstrom

AGOLDE Crisscross High Waist Organic Cotton Jeans

These AGOLDE crisscross jeans are so versatile. You can wear them with a shimmering bodysuit and some heels for a night out, or a chunky knit sweater and some platform loafers for a trendy office look. The jeans are on sale for over $100, too!

$208
$102
Nordstrom

SKIMS Jelly Sheer Scoop Neck Bralette

Nordstrom carries so many cute SKIMS pieces that are currently on sale, like this sheer scoop neck bralette that is 45% off in an array of different colors. This poppy colored bralette is in stock in all sizes for just $24.

$44
$24
Nordstrom

Alo Airbrush Low Rise Bootcut Leggings

When a pair of Alo leggings are on sale, we're going to jump at the occasion. You can snag this burnt orange pair for $59 and wear it to your workout classes and the coffee shop— or even just the latter.

$98
$59
Nordstrom

Longchamp Le Pliage Expandable Tote

If you don't have the perfect tote bag in your wardrobe yet, this Longchamp Le Pliage Expandable Tote is such a chic and versatile option. The light blue, water-resistant style unzips at the middle, so you can expand the tote bag depending on what you need to carry around during the day.

$195
$140
Nordstrom

Madewell The Perfect High Waist Straight Leg Faux Leather Pants

A chic pair of faux leather pants is a wardrobe must, and this high waisted pair from Madewell will definitely get the job done. It's currently on sale in three different colors, like this cream pair that you can wear all year long. Pair it with boots, sweaters, coats and more for all your fall and winter outfit needs.

$138
$97
Nordstrom

Treasure & Bond Shawl Collar Rib Trim Sweater

This shawl collar rib trim sweater is such an elevated piece that you can wear to a chic dinner party, a busy day at the office or brunch with the girls. No matter the occasion, this sweater is such a great piece to add to your closet.

$69
$41
Nordstrom

Moonlight Eco Pajamas

Get comfy and cozy this winter in this stylish pajama set that comes in so many different colors. You can snag the grey and leopard-print ones for $45 instead of the usual $75 price tag.

$75
$45
Nordstrom

Open Edit Slit Hem Midi Skirt

This Open Edit midi skirt comes in three different wearable and cute colors, and this green one is currently on sale for $39. Whether you're wearing it to brunch or a night out, you're going to get so many compliments on it.

$49
$39
Nordstrom

Don't know what to spend your Ulta gift card on? Check out these shopping writer-approved picks while you're here.

