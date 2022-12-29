14 Amazing Beauty Products We Would Spend Our Ulta Gift Card On

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

If you received an Ulta gift card this season and are on the hunt for the perfect products to spend it on, you've come to the right place! We've rounded up our 14 top picks from Ulta from brands like Olaplex, Anastasia Beverly Hills, The Ordinary, Smashbox and so many more incredible brands.

Whether you want to spend your gift card on makeup, skincare, hair products or styling tools, this guide has got you covered with all the top-rated products from Ulta that are actually worth the buy. From heat protectants and acne drying lotions to hair straighteners for curly hair and incredible setting powders, our roundup has some great beauty product recommendations from Ulta.

Read on to shop all the products we would spend our Ulta gift card on!