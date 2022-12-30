See Nina Dobrev and Shaun White Unite Both Their Families on Mexican Getaway

Watch : Nina Dobrev & Shaun White Make Their Red Carpet Debut

Shaun White carved out some time to spend with girlfriend Nina Dobrev and both of their families.

The retired Olympic snowboarder, 36, and The Vampire Diaries alum, 33, took time over the holidays for a getaway to Mexico with both of their families including Nina's mom Michaela Dobrev, Shaun's parents Roger White and Cathy White, his siblings Jesse White and Kari White Bodman and his sister-in-law Dominique White and brother-in-law Ryan Bodman.

Both of them shared galleries of photos from the trip on Instagram, including one of their big blended family as well as several candid shots of Nina and Shaun goofing around. In one shot, he does a flip off the boat into the ocean and she flashes a peace sign with her tongue sticking out.

The couple has been dating for about three years, going official with snaps of them celebrating New Year's Eve 2019 together in Las Vegas.

Now, with this big family getaway, inquiring minds want to know—could an engagement and wedding be coming next?