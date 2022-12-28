Professor Sues TikToker Who Accused Her of Involvement in Murders of Students

Watch : The Truth Behind Our Obsession With True Crime Stories

TikToker Ashley Guillard is facing legal action after publicly accusing a University of Idaho professor of being involved in the highly-publicized murders of four students.

On Nov. 24, Guillard began sharing her theories about what happened to slain roommates Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, and Xana Kernodle, as well as Kernodle's boyfriend, Ethan Chapin—pointing the finger at history department chair Rebecca Scofield. (For a full breakdown on the case, click here.) The professor has denied any wrongdoing and police have cleared her of any involvement in the killings.

Her lawsuit, filed Dec. 21, says that Guillard posted many TikTok videos "falsely stating" that Scofield "participated in the murders because she was romantically involved with one of the victims." In her filing, Scofield states, "Guillard's statements are false. Professor Scofield did not participate in the murders, and she had never met any of the victims, let alone entered a romantic relationship with them."

The lawsuit also states that Scofield "was not in Moscow, Idaho, when the murders occurred. She and her husband were in Portland, Oregon, visiting friends." In addition, the filing says, "Professor Scofield has never met Guillard. She does not know her."