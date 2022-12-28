Serena Williams Gives Secret Tour of Venus Williams’ Incredible “Hall of Fame” Trophy Wall

Watch : Venus Williams CLAPS BACK at Reporter's Question

Showing off the family hardware.

While visiting her sister Venus Williams' house, Serena Williams secretly took fans on tour of the tennis champion's impressive "Hall Of Fame" trophy collection. In a fun video posted to TikTok on Dec. 27, the 41-year-old showed off her sibling's impressive accomplishments, which included trophies from Wimbledon, the ASB Classic Auckland and the U.S. Open, which Serena suggested "she should, like, probably get cleaned."

At one point, Serena zoomed in on a prize from the first tournament Venus ever won, which was the 1998 IGA Tennis Classic.

"That is for the record books," she exclaimed. "That's so cool, and she's still going y'all."

Serena also ran across a doubles trophy from the 2009 U.S.Open, which she admitted, "I don't even remember winning that."

"'Cause she only played doubles with me," Serena continued. "Did we win that? I'm going to have to Google that."