How Gisele Bundchen and Her Kids Celebrated Christmas Weekend Without Tom Brady

Gisele Bundchen is reconnecting with her home country.
The supermodel reflected on spending the holiday season in her native Brazil on Instagram, sharing a carousel of snaps of her and kids Benjamin, 13, and Vivian, 10—whom she shares with ex-husband Tom Brady—taking in some warm weather and family time.
"It's my Rio Grande do Sul Heaven, Sun, South, Earth and Color," Gisele wrote Dec. 27. "Where everything that is planted grows and what blooms the most is love. It's always so good to come back home. Always so good to be back home."
Among the photos were ones of Benjamin and Vivian riding horses and playing with goats, as well as a sweet pic of Gisele flashing a smile with her parents, Vania Nonnenmacher and Valdir Bündchen.
As Gisele basked in the family time, her followers got in on the love in the comments. Echoing the model's sentiments. Spanx founder Sara Blakely wrote, "Heavenly," echoing the feelings Gisele expressed in her caption.
Model Caroline Trentini chimed in, "How delicious," while Brazilian journalist Geraldo Luis wrote, "This state is a beautiful 'country' to see and feel. Beautiful and gentle people. Only good energy for the soul we receive. Happy Gisele day."
Ahead of Christmas, the 42-year-old shared that she and her kids would be spending time in Brazil, sharing a series of pics from the country's Praia Brava beach, and captioning the Dec. 18 post, "Recharging with my little ones in the country of my [heart emoji]."
The Brazil trip comes nearly two months after Gisele and Tom announced their split after 13 years of marriage. As for Tom's Christmas Day plans? The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback was on the field, edging out a victory over the Arizona Cardinals.
However, Tom—who is also dad to son Jack, 15, with ex Bridget Moynahan—admitted he'd rather be spending the day with family, noting that he'll instead spend a belated Christmas with his kids.
"It'll be a new experience that I've never had before that I'm gonna learn how to deal with," Tom shared on the Dec. 19 episode of his SiriusXM podcast Let's Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray. "And I think that's what life's about…I'm gonna learn how to deal with Christmas Eve in a hotel, and I'm gonna have to learn how to deal with Christmas and Christmas night and still go out there and be a professional, and then look forward to celebrating Christmas with my kids the day after."