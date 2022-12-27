How Gisele Bundchen and Her Kids Celebrated Christmas Weekend Without Tom Brady

Watch : Gisele Bundchen "Recharging" With Kids After Tom Brady Divorce

Gisele Bundchen is reconnecting with her home country.

The supermodel reflected on spending the holiday season in her native Brazil on Instagram, sharing a carousel of snaps of her and kids Benjamin, 13, and Vivian, 10—whom she shares with ex-husband Tom Brady—taking in some warm weather and family time.

"It's my Rio Grande do Sul Heaven, Sun, South, Earth and Color," Gisele wrote Dec. 27. "Where everything that is planted grows and what blooms the most is love. It's always so good to come back home. Always so good to be back home."

Among the photos were ones of Benjamin and Vivian riding horses and playing with goats, as well as a sweet pic of Gisele flashing a smile with her parents, Vania Nonnenmacher and Valdir Bündchen.

As Gisele basked in the family time, her followers got in on the love in the comments. Echoing the model's sentiments. Spanx founder Sara Blakely wrote, "Heavenly," echoing the feelings Gisele expressed in her caption.

Model Caroline Trentini chimed in, "How delicious," while Brazilian journalist Geraldo Luis wrote, "This state is a beautiful 'country' to see and feel. Beautiful and gentle people. Only good energy for the soul we receive. Happy Gisele day."