Tory Lanez Found Guilty in Shooting of Megan Thee Stallion

Watch : Megan Thee Stallion's Bodyguard Goes Missing Amid Tory Lanez Trial

A verdict has been reached in Megan Thee Stallion's legal case.

Rapper Tory Lanez was charged with three felony counts after he was accused of shooting Megan's feet in 2020, per the Associated Press. The jury determined Dec. 23 that Lanez is guilty on the counts of discharging a firearm with gross negligence, assault with a semiautomatic firearm and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle.

"The jury got it right," Megan Thee Stallion's attorney Alex Spiro told reporters after the verdict. "I am thankful there is justice for Meg."

Lanez previously pled not guilty to all charges and dedicated an entire album to rebutting Megan Thee Stallion's version of events.

Lanez, 30, faces a maximum sentence of 22 years in prison if convicted on all counts, according to TMZ.

Back in July 2020, Megan said in a statement that she was hospitalized due to a shooting incident. "I suffered gunshot wounds, as a result of a crime that was committed against me and done with the intention to physically harm me," she said at the time. "I was never arrested, the police officers drove me to the hospital where I underwent surgery to remove the bullets."