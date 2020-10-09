Tory Lanez Charged With Assault in Megan Thee Stallion Shooting

Rapper Tory Lanez has found himself in a serious legal situation.

On Oct. 8, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's office announced the rapper has been charged with assaulting a female friend earlier this summer.

According to a press release obtained by E! News, the defendant and victim got into an argument on July 12 "while riding in an SUV in the Hollywood Hills. The victim exited the vehicle and [Tory] is accused of shooting several times at her feet and wounding her."

While Megan Thee Stallion is not identified by name, details and dates described in the release match up to her previous statements about the alleged crimes.

In a recent Instagram post, Megan confirmed she "suffered gunshot wounds [on July 12] as a result of a crime that was committed against me and done with the intention to physically harm me."

"I'm incredibly grateful to be alive and that I'm expected to make a full recovery," she shared on July 15. "But it was important for me to clarify the details about this traumatic night. I'm currently focused on my recovery so I can return back to my life and back to making music as soon as possible."