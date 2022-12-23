Tamar Braxton Rushed to the Hospital While Battling the Flu

Watch : Tamar Braxton Joins New Season of The Surreal Life

Tamar Braxton has experienced a not-so-jolly health scare.

The Braxton Family Values star was taken to the hospital by ambulance this week after experiencing flu-like symptoms.

"This isn't an attention post… this is an ATTENTION post," she wrote on Instagram Dec. 23. "Literally I was with my best friends @normankgyamfi and @wardellmalloy shopping and doing Christmas fun s--t and the VERY NEXT DAY I had to be taken to the hospital by AMBULANCE, needed oxygen cause I thought God was taking me home cause I could not breathe and my chest was on FIRE!!"

Tamar, 45, said she was taken to an Atlanta hospital where she received care from nurses and doctors including Married to Medicine star Dr. Jackie Walters.

"I have the FLU and let me tell u, it's worse than COVID in my opinion," she wrote. "I'm on 5 different medications."

Tamar had a warning for her followers to "please be careful" while celebrating the holidays with friends.