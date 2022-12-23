YouTuber Jenna Marbles Marries Julien Solomita After 9 Years Together

YouTuber Jenna Marbles and Julien Solomita married after nine years together in a romantic outdoor ceremony. See the reactions of the YouTube community to the news.

We are liking and subscribing to this wedding news.

YouTuber Jenna Marbles and Julien Solomita tied the knot after nine years of dating, the Twitch streamer announced on Instagram Dec. 22.

For their ceremony, Jenna, 36, and Julien, 30, were photographed amid a grassy landscape, with the vlogger (real name Jenna Mourey) donning a wedding dress with lace detailing. Holding her hand, Julien wore a suit complete with a bolo tie and flowers pinned at the lapel.

In another photo, Jenna and Julien cheerfully posed alongside Jenna's chihuahua Marbles, who she adopted in 2008, as he sat on a stroller with his head poking out of the seat. Other snapshots from the romantic day included the couple's other dogs joining in on the celebrations, a car signed "Just Married" and a candid photo of Julien rocking sunglasses and a veil.

Summing up the ceremony, Julien captioned the slideshow, "married otters <3."

Jenna, who announced her decision to leave YouTube in 2020, received congratulatory messages from members of the influencer community. Among those to express excitement was Pewdiepie, who wrote in the comments, "Yay, congrats guys!"

Connor Franta added, "my heart is full for you two, congratulations!!," while iJustine exclaimed, "OMG THIS IS THE HAPPIEST DAY OF MY LIFE. CONGRATS!!!!!!!!!!!!!"

Back in April 2021, Julien announced their engagement during a Twitch stream, casually dropping to viewers, "A little while ago—this is so weird—I asked Jenna to marry me and she said yes. So, we are engaged."

Giving a glimpse of his engagement band and Jenna's diamond ring, Julien said he asked for Marbles' permission to propose to Jenna. Fortunately, Marbles said yes.

As for what inspired him to pop the question, Julien explained, "I just woke up and wanted to be married to her."

Only time will tell if they're planning to go to a basketball game for the honeymoon.

YouTuber Jenna Marbles Marries Julien Solomita After 9 Years Together

