Christina Haack Shares She Has Mercury and Lead Poisoning

Christina Haack & Ant Anstead Reach Custody Agreement

Christina Haack is getting some answers.

After getting candid about some her health she's faced in a recent Instagram post, the Christina on the Coast star is updating followers about what she discovered from a recent scan.

"My scan said I have mercury and lead poisoning," she wrote on her Instagram Story Dec. 22. "Most likely from all the gross houses I've been in (the bad flips) and I have small intestine bacteria overgrowth. So we are first detoxing all of this through herbs and IVs and then see how I feel and tackle the implants."

Previously, the mother of three, wondered if her breast implants were what was making her feel sick.

"I've had some unexplained health stuff for years, and now I'm considering the thought that this could be breast implant related," she wrote in a Dec. 17 post, adding that she dissolved her under eye fillers as they were "causing an inflammatory reaction."