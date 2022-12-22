Today's Al Roker Shares His Favorite Family Tradition After Returning Home From Hospital

Following his recent health scare, Al Roker is sharing his favorite family traditions during the Christmas season. Here’s what the Today weatherman revealed.

Watch: Al Roker Gives Update After Being Hospitalized for Blood Clots

Al Roker is grateful for family time around the holidays.

The longtime Today weatherman, who is home and on the mend after being hospitalized with blood clots earlier this month, reflected on his favorite holiday pastimes—especially one in particular that has developed as his kids have gotten older.

"My favorite family tradition is not everybody fighting," Al said on Today Dec. 21. "That's a great thing. If that happens—you can get your adult children together and their significant others and everything is fine? Win-win."

The reporter, who shares kids Leia, 24, and Nick, 20, with wife Deborah Roberts—and is also dad to Courtney, 35, with ex-wife Alice Bell—admitted that celebrating Christmas with his adult kids is a special gift.

"My kids—look, it's different now that they're older," Al explained. "Holiday shopping becomes much simpler. They're not looking for the hot toy or anything like that."

He added that the family's sleep schedule has changed as well, noting that he no longer has to think about "getting up at 6 a.m. in the morning because the little ones are up." 

These days the Roker family sleeps in on Christmas Day. 

"Now it's, 'Oh, we'll get up around 9 o'clock,'" he continued. "And that's just great."

The newsman also reflected on the traditions from his childhood that he's enjoyed passing down to his family.

"Every year, we got what we wanted for Christmas and there was always this warmth," Al recalled. "My dad decorating the tree and doing these stencils on the windows and my mom baking and, yeah—the house always felt warm."

