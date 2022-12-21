Proof Kim Kardashian Is Bringing Back the Bikini Belfie

Watch : Watch Kim Kardashian Imitate Khloe's Bootylicious Walk

Kim Kardashian is reflecting on her year in more ways than one.

The Kardashians star cheekily brought back the belfie—a.k.a. butt selfie—on Dec. 19, posting a picture of herself looking over her shoulder in the reflection of a window. In the photo, Kim can be seen in a SKIMS bikini as she kneeled on a poolside lounger to snap the scene on her phone.

Alongside a winking emoji she wrote, "Looking back at '22."

And 2022 has certainly been an eventful year for Kim. Not only did she launch her SKKN by KIM skincare line this summer, but she also added a décor collection to her ever-growing empire. On the personal side, the year also saw the mogul end her nine-month romance with Pete Davidson and finalize of her yearlong divorce proceedings with ex Kanye West, with whom she shares kids North, 9, Saint, 7, Chicago 4, and Psalm, 3.

So, how is Kim feeling these days? As she captioned another set of bikini pics on Dec. 13, "Life tip- do you."