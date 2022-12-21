Stephen "tWitch" Boss Had Multiple HGTV Projects in Works Before His Death

Watch : Stephen "tWitch" Boss' Mom Speaks Out After His Death

Prior to his death, Stephen "tWitch" Boss had several shows in the works—and not just about dance.

The former Ellen DeGeneres Show DJ and co-executive producer and his wife Allison Holker were working with HGTV on a pair of shows, Deadline reported Dec. 20. One show, Living the Dream, would help first-time buyers find a home, with a second would follow the couple as the oversaw the construction of a of full-sized Malibu Barbie Dream House.

"We are taking the time to consider different scenarios," an HGTV spokesperson told the outlet. "But for now, our primary focus remains on wishing our best to Allison and the entire Boss family during this difficult time."

As Deadline noted, the couple—who are parents to Weslie, 14, Maddox, 6, and Zaia, 3, have worked with the cable network before. In 2021, Holker hosted the HGTV series Design Star: Next Gen, while Boss served as a guest judge, and the two also both appeared that year on HGTV House Party.