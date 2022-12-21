Eddie Cibrian Addresses “Untrue” Piper Perabo Affair Allegation From Ex Brandi Glanville

Shutting it down.
Eddie Cibrian is denying Brandi Glanville's claims that he cheated on her with actress Piper Perabo during their marriage.
"I'm sad I have to address this, I really believed that we had come a long way, but this was untrue 19 years ago and it's untrue now," he told E! News in a statement on Dec 20. "Just because someone thinks something might be true does not make it true."
The actor added, "This is all so unnecessary. Fun times at the Christmas table await."
Brandi—who shares sons Mason, 19, and Jake, 15 with Eddie—previously told Page Six she believed her then-husband had an affair with the Coyote Ugly actress while they were shooting the 2005 action-horror film, The Cave.
"They did a movie together and Mason was 1-year-old and I went to the set and it was in another country, Romania, I think," she recalled during the Dec. 20 interview. "And [Piper] was a horrible c—t to me."
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum went on to allege the two were openly "flirting" in front of her during the set visit, but Eddie "convinced me that it wasn't true" at the time.
The Unfiltered podcast said she eventually confronted her husband with the cheating rumors when the project wrapped, but Eddie allegedly "convinced me that it wasn't true."
E! News has reached out to Piper's rep for comment but has not heard back.
Brandi and Eddie ultimately filed for divorce in 2009 after it was revealed that the actor was having an affair with LeAnn Rimes, who he met while working on the Lifetime movie, Northern Lights.
"I was madly in love and felt like I had the perfect life," Brandi recalled in a 2021 op-ed to The Sun,. "But I discovered my husband was cheating when he was caught on camera kissing the new woman in his life."
And though Brandi spent years of publicly feuding, with LeAnn following the divorce, the two have since moved past the drama. Last year, the women appeared alongside Eddie in a photo taken from Mason's 18th birthday celebrations. In November, LeAnn—who tied the knot with Eddie in 2011—gave a sweet social media shoutout to Brandi in a Thanksgiving Instagram post with her step-children.
So, why the change of heart?
"I think we both grew up a lot because obviously, it was a decade of fighting," Brandi shared on the Hollywood Raw podcast with Dax Holt and Adam Glyn in 2021. "I think our kids had a lot to do with it because the kids love when we're all together, and it's so obvious. They're so happy. They're giddy little creatures."
Jokingly likening herself and the singer to "sister wives," she added, "It's me and LeAnn and Eddie."