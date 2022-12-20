Legendary Judge Leiomy Maldonado Calls Out HBO Max for Removing the Competition Series

After Legendary was canceled and pulled off HBO Max, judge Leiomy Maldonado went off on the streamer. See what she had to say here.

Leiomy Maldonado is clapping back at HBO Max.

The Legendary judge is making her feelings known about the streamer after it canceled the voguing competition series and pulled it from its service in early December

"@hbomax," the dancer wrote in a Dec. 20 tweet. "I'm gagging at how y'all just wiped Legendary off of your app as if it never existed."

The series followed a group of vogueing houses who compete in a themed ball every episode. Throughout the episode, viewers learned more about each house's inspirational performers and backstories. The series was hosted by Dashaun Wesley and judged by Maldonado, Jameela Jamil, Law Roach and Megan Thee Stallion, who was later replaced by Keke Palmer

Legendary fell victim to a series of cost-cutting measures at HBO Max, which included canceling and removing series like FBoy IslandWestworld and Love Life. Now, the series will live on the third-party system FAST.

In response to the decision, GLAAD slammed the streamer, noting how the series made space for those previously not seen on television.

"Legendary raised the bar for inclusivity on TV programming on so many different levels, especially when it comes to celebrating Black and queer culture," the organization said in a Dec. 15 statement to Deadline. "While Legendary is unfortunately just the latest LGBTQ-inclusive programming to get canceled by their network this year, the creative team and Scout Productions prioritized uplifting unheard talent and voices and we're hopeful that these types of stories are able to be told again."

