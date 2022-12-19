Would AnnaSophia Robb Ever Reunite With Austin Butler for a Carrie Diaries Reunion? She Says...

AnnaSophia Robb would step back into the shoes of young Carrie Bradshaw in a heartbeat.
As the actress, 29—who starred in The Carrie Diaries for two seasons until the show's end in 2014—noted, starring in The CW's Sex and the City prequel series with Austin Butler is a memory she'll always treasure. In fact, so much so, that she wouldn't think twice about reuniting with the Elvis star if given the opportunity.
"We all knew Austin would be a super star when we worked with him," the actress, who partnered with St. Germain to host a recent holiday dinner, exclusively told E! News. "He's a tremendous persona and a dedicated actor. I'm extremely proud of him and it's always fun to work with friends."
And if you needed further proof of their long-standing friendship, look no further than her and husband Trevor Paul's visit to Saturday Night Live where they watched Austin make his hosting debut Dec. 17, snapping a photo with the actor backstage.
But it wasn't just her co-star that brought the magic, with AnnaSophia noting that "the whole cast and crew of The Carrie Diaries were wonderful people." She added, "It was a joy working on that set."
As for what the future holds for the Dr. Death actress? One of her upcoming roles in 2023 includes starring in the Netflix film, Rebel Ridge—which should be quite the promising thrill for fans.
"My role in Rebel Ridge is unlike any other role I've done before," she shared. "I'm so excited for the audience to meet my character and watch her journey unfold. It's a thriller, action movie set in a small southern town, centering on complicity and systematic injustice."
As AnnaSophia simply noted, "We are all really proud of it and worked hard."