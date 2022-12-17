Sharon Osbourne Rushed to Hospital After Suffering Medical Emergency

Sharon Osbourne has been taken to a hospital after falling ill and her condition remains unknown.
The former Talk co-host, wife of rocker Ozzy Osbourne, was rushed to a medical center Friday night, Dec. 16, TMZ reported, quoting sources with direct knowledge of the incident. According to the website, Sharon, 70, fell ill on the set of an unnamed show at the Glen Tavern Inn in Santa Paula, Calif., northwest of Los Angeles.
The TV personality was hospitalized following "an unspecified medical emergency," the Santa Paula Police Department told NBC News. The incident was "non-life threatening," a source familiar with the matter told the outlet.
A Ventura County Fire Department spokesperson told E! News, "I can confirm that we went to the Glen Tavern Inn in Santa Paula at 6:30 on Friday afternoon and that we transported a patient to Santa Paula hospital."
Santa Paula Police Chief Don Aguilar told E! News, "At about 6:30 PM, we responded to a 911 call of a medical emergency and so Ventura County fire department and EMS showed up and that person was transported to a local hospital."
E! News has reached out to Sharon's rep for comment and has not heard back.
The incident comes six months after Sharon shared on Instagram that she had contracted COVID-19 again. At the time, Ozzy and their daughter Kelly Osbourne also battled the virus. In December 2020, Sharon was hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19.
Sharon appeared to be in good health in a remote Dec. 12 appearance on her former America's Got Talent co-host Piers Morgan's TalkTV talk show Piers Morgan Uncensored, sharing her thoughts on Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's new Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, in which the Duke and Duchess of Sussex talk about their lives following their royal exit.
—Reporting by Meriam Bouarrouj