Tristan Thompson and Maralee Nichols Reportedly Reach Child Support Agreement for Son Theo

Tristan Thompson and Maralee Nichols have reportedly reached a deal.

The NBA player reached a child support agreement with Maralee for their son Theo, 12 months, multiple outlets reported on Dec. 16, though the case is sealed.

As for what the contract entails, Tristan will pay $9,500 per month in child support, while Maralee will have sole custody, per Entertainment Tonight.

He will also cover part of Maralee's lawyer fees, per the outlet, which notes that a visitation schedule will be determined at a later time. TMZ also confirmed the details of the settlement.

E! News has reached out to reps for Maralee and Tristan for comment but hasn't heard back.

Their child support agreement comes about one year after Maralee welcomed baby Theo on Dec. 1, 2021. Prior to their son's arrival, the model filed a lawsuit against the NBA player in June 2021 in Los Angeles, where she said she had become pregnant with Tristan's baby in March of that same year, per court documents obtained by E! News.