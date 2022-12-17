Tristan Thompson and Maralee Nichols Reportedly Reach Child Support Agreement for Son Theo

Tristan Thompson and Maralee Nichols have reportedly reached a deal.
The NBA player reached a child support agreement with Maralee for their son Theo, 12 months, multiple outlets reported on Dec. 16, though the case is sealed.
As for what the contract entails, Tristan will pay $9,500 per month in child support, while Maralee will have sole custody, per Entertainment Tonight.
He will also cover part of Maralee's lawyer fees, per the outlet, which notes that a visitation schedule will be determined at a later time. TMZ also confirmed the details of the settlement.
E! News has reached out to reps for Maralee and Tristan for comment but hasn't heard back.
Their child support agreement comes about one year after Maralee welcomed baby Theo on Dec. 1, 2021. Prior to their son's arrival, the model filed a lawsuit against the NBA player in June 2021 in Los Angeles, where she said she had become pregnant with Tristan's baby in March of that same year, per court documents obtained by E! News.
But the drama was far from over.
In August, Tristan submitted a declaration in response to Maralee's June lawsuit, as seen in documents published by The Daily Mail, where he confirmed he and Maralee had sexual intercourse in March 2021 on his birthday.
Despite Theo being conceived in March 2021, Tristin and his ex Khloe Kardashian were secretly engaged at the time and conceived a baby via surrogate a few months later in November, E! News previously confirmed.
Tristan did take a paternity test, and when results showed he was the father, the 31-year-old issued a public apology to Khloe.
"Today, paternity test results reveal that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols," he wrote on his Instagram Story Jan. 3. "I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established I look forward to amicably raising our son. I sincerely apologize to everyone I've hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately. Khloe, you don't deserve this."
Following his public statement, a rep for Maralee weighed in on the results.
"There was never any doubt that Tristan Thompson was the father of Maralee Nichols' baby," the rep said in a statement to E! News Jan. 4. "Tristan made numerous false and defamatory statements and declarations about Maralee over the past few months, and she is taking his contrite statement today in the context of all of those statements."
It was in July 2022 that Tristan and Khloe finally welcomed their son via surrogate. He is also dad to son Prince, 5, with ex Jordan Craig and daughter True, 4, with Khloe.
A source close to Khloe confirmed to E! News in July that their son was conceived "before it was revealed to Khloe and the public that Tristan was having a baby with someone else in December." The source added that the pair had not spoken outside of co-parenting matters.
However, he was spotted at the Kardashians' Halloween party in October with Khloe and True, and later celebrated Thanksgiving with Kim Kardashian by visiting a juvenile detention center in California.