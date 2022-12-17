Jean Smart Teases Hacks Season 3 Requires Her to Drive a Bulldozer

If you ever need help clearing a bunch of rubble, give Jean Smart a call.
The star of HBO Max's Hacks, which is currently in production on its third season, revealed that she's been tasked with learning some very specific new skills for the upcoming episodes.
"We're having a blast," she told The Rundown's Erin Lim Rhodes at the Babylon premiere Dec. 15. "I had to learn how to drive a bulldozer the other day."
We can't say we've ever taken time to think about Deborah Vance on a bulldozer, but now we've never needed to see anything more.
Jean also teased that we can look forward to her new hunky co-star giving her a lift.
"I had to get bench-pressed by Luke Macfarlane, a very handsome young actor," Jean said, "which was kind of embarrassing."
Sounds like a pretty solid day at the office!
Jean revealed that season three of Hacks, which has earned her two consecutive Emmys, began production on Nov. 28. Wearing a shirt reading "The Bitch Is Back," Jean posted a photo on Instagram captioned: "Back to work, first day of shooting season 3. Yay!"
Hannah Einbinder, who plays Deborah's former writing partner Ava on Hacks, commented on the photo: "I need one that says "HER bitch is back" with an arrow lmao"
Season three will pick up in the aftermath of Deborah firing Ava and pushing her to pursue her own creative pursuits—but Hannah hopes a reunion is swiftly on the horizon.
"I'm just hoping that they're not apart for long," she told Variety Aug. 25. "I'm hoping that whatever that catalyst is that it comes in quick."
Despite the fact that Ava moved to Los Angeles at the end of season two, Hannah was not quite ready to leave Deborah and Sin City behind.
"I hope they go back to Vegas a little more," she said. "There are so many amazing characters who live in Vegas. It's an interesting subculture, and just like a cool place to explore. So hopefully they go back to home base and get into some shenanigans there."
The third season of Hacks—with Deborah Vance behind the controls of a bulldozer—will premiere on HBO Max sometime in 2023.