Red Hot Chili Peppers' Flea Welcomes Baby With Wife Melody Ehsani

Watch : Flea Breaks Baby News at Babylon Premiere

Congratulations are in order for this rockin' couple.

Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Flea exclusively told E! News at the Dec. 15 premiere of his new film Babylon that he and fashion designer wife Melody Ehsani welcomed their first child together on Dec. 12. As for how the rock star is feeling about his family's latest edition, he told The Rundown's Erin Lim Rhodes, "I'm very happy."

"I haven't been doing a lot of sleeping," the 60-year-old joked, "but I've been doing a lot of floating on a cloud of love." Now a father-of-three, Flea also shares daughter Clara Balzary, 34, with ex-wife Loesha Zeviar, as well as daughter Sunny Bebop Balzary, 17, with ex Frankie Rayder.

At the Babylon premiere, Flea chatted about making the Damien Chazelle-directed movie—in which he plays Bob Levine—including a "wild" party scene that took 12 days to shoot.

"It was wild to just be in a room like that for a long period of time with a lot of naked people," he shared. "It was assistant directors and Damien just going crazy and naked people everywhere. They really let a bacchanal happen and captured it on film, so it was cool to see."